Delhi Cloud Seeding: Following the failure of two cloud seeding trials, Manindra Agrawal, Director of IIT Kanpur, on Wednesday said that the next trial in Delhi will be attempted only when moisture levels in clouds reach 40 to 50 per cent. Earlier today, the Delhi government had paused the exercise citing “low moisture” levels in clouds.

Agarwal further stated that such high moisture levels are not expected tomorrow, October 30, but expressed optimism that they may occur within the next three to four days.

Speaking to news agency ANI, he said, “We are hoping for a cloud cover over the next 4-5 days, and we have kept the aircraft ready in Meerut so that at short notice we can fly. Generally, it will be in the East and North parts of Delhi only. We cannot go West or South because of the airport, and we can't go to the Central area because of the VIP area.”