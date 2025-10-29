- By Kamakshi Bishnoi
A strange case of rain theft has surfaced in the national capital. The Delhi Pradesh Youth Congress has complained to the Parliament Street police station, alleging that “rain worth Rs 1.25 crore” has been stolen.
According to Youth Congress State President Akshay Lakra, a plane was flown from Kanpur to Delhi for a cloud-seeding experiment, and the BJP government publicised that rainfall would occur in the city within 15 to 20 minutes to provide relief from pollution. However, Lakra claimed, no rainfall was observed anywhere in Delhi.
Following the complaint, Lakra demanded a police investigation into the alleged “rain theft” and urged that those responsible within the Delhi government be identified and arrested.
He also appealed to Chief Minister Rekha Gupta not to mislead citizens with such claims and to take genuine measures to curb pollution in the capital.
