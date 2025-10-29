The Uttar Pradesh government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, is intensifying efforts to promote skill development, self-reliance, and local employment among the state’s youth. The initiative aims to enable every young individual to contribute to the vision of a developed Uttar Pradesh and a developed India through employment or self-employment opportunities aligned with their skills.

In line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Vocal for Local’ and ‘Skill India Mission’, the state’s initiatives have gained fresh momentum. Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Vocational Education, Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Kapil Dev Aggarwal, chaired a review meeting at the Uttar Pradesh Skill Development Mission headquarters in Aliganj, Lucknow, to assess the progress of ongoing programmes supporting the Chief Minister’s goal of achieving a one-trillion-dollar economy.

Minister Aggarwal noted that ITI graduates in Uttar Pradesh are increasingly securing placements in leading national companies, boosting enthusiasm for vocational education among the youth. He directed that such achievements be widely publicised to attract more students to ITI institutions, enabling them to pursue courses based on their interests and connect with suitable employment or entrepreneurial opportunities.

Aggarwal also instructed that coordination be strengthened with industries across all districts to facilitate industrial visits, ensuring that training and placements align with market requirements. An industry visit calendar and timetable will be prepared by the Mission to streamline these efforts.

The minister further stated that the government is taking concrete measures to link industries with the Skill Development Mission and ITIs, helping students receive demand-oriented training and creating more job opportunities. Placement data will be regularly updated on the Skill Mitra portal, and courses will be designed based on industry needs.

As per government directives, nodal ITIs will conduct placement drives on the 21st of every month, with Deloitte India ensuring corporate participation. So far, students from ITIs have been placed in prominent companies, including Subros Ltd, Creature Industries, Dixon Technologies, Havells, PepsiCo, and Sona BLW.

Industrial visits have also been organised at Gyan Dairy, Alpha Engineers (TATA Motors Ancillary), Mohannah Enterprises, Kashi Industries, and Avionics Sparrow, offering students hands-on industry exposure. The meeting also highlighted ongoing collaborations with the Automotive Skills Development Council (ASDC), Furniture and Fittings Sector Skill Council (FFSC), and Gyan Dairy. Work on establishing Centres of Excellence (CoE) for the furniture sector in Noida, Gorakhpur, and Saharanpur is progressing rapidly.

Principal Secretary Dr Hari Om, Mission Director Pulkit Khare, Additional Director Priya Singh, departmental officials, and Deloitte India representatives were also present at the meeting.