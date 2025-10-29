Pune Metro Update: In a major update for the metro users of Pune, the Maharashtra government on Tuesday officially announced that the hyped Hinjawadi–Shivajinagar Metro line will be expanded by the Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation (Mahametro). The 23.3-kilometer-long project was initially undertaken by the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) and is in its final stages. The expansion project is set to boost regional connectivity and provide relief to commuters by significantly cutting travel times and reducing traffic congestion in the key regions.

While providing details, the PMRDA officials stated that the ongoing project will now be completed by the Maharashtra Metro Authority. “The state government has given the responsibility of the metro expansion project to Mahametro. Therefore, the ongoing work from Maan-Hinjawadi to Shivajinagar will be completed under their authority,” PMRDA Commissioner Yogesh Mhase was quoted as saying by Pune Pulse.

The expansion project has been developed under a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model with Tata-Siemens. The metro line will feature a total of 23 stations and will pass through several busy routes of the city, providing relief to the passengers. The metro route is set to improve the connectivity between the IT hub and the business district of Shivajinagar.

The authority stated that the metro will pass through several stations, including Megapolis Circle, Embassy Quadron Business Park, Dohler, Infosys Phase 2, Wipro Phase 2, Pal India, Shivaji Chowk, Hinjawadi, Wakad Chowk, Balewadi Stadium, NICMAR, Ram Nagar, Lakshmi Nagar, Balewadi Phata, Baner village, Baner, Agricultural Research, Sakal Nagar, Savitribai Phule Pune University, RBI, College of Agriculture, Shivajinagar, and Civil Court.

Earlier last month, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced that the state government will announce several projects in the upcoming months to improve the regional connectivity in Pune and other nearby cities.