Delhi woke up to deteriorated air pollution levels as the air quality index (AQI) was recorded at 352 in the very poor category at 7:00 am on Thursday. Anand Vihar was the worst hit due to air pollution as the AQI in the area was recorded at 409 in the severe category. Among other polluted areas, the AQI level was 382 in Bawana, 365 at ITO, 325 at Lodi Road and 316 at IGI.

On Wednesday, Delhi's AQI was at 279, which is considered 'poor.' It was a 15-point drop compared to Tuesday, when the AQI was 294. Despite the slight improvement, pollution levels remained high in many parts of the national capital. Cloud seeding fails, next attempt in few days To tackle the rising air pollution levels, the Delhi government is attempting for artificial rains through cloud seeding. The first attempt in that direction was conducted on Tuesday, but yielded no results, prompting concerns and a political row. In collaboration with IIT-Kanpur, the government carried out the trials in several areas, including Burari, Mayur Vihar, North Karol Bagh, and Badli In a report, the government said that the cloud seeding had led to a reduction in particulate matter at the test sites, even though weather conditions were not ideal. ALSO READ: Delhi: Air Pollution Now A Major Cause Of Brain Strokes, Lancet Report Finds Citing the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the government added that low moisture levels of 10–15 per cent were predicted, which are not considered favourable for cloud seeding. However, IMD data showed that no rainfall was recorded in Delhi until late evening.

Reacting to the question of the next cloud seeding attempt, IIT Kanpur Director Manindra Agrawal, on Wednesday, that the next trial in Delhi will be attempted only when moisture levels in clouds reach 40 to 50 per cent. Speaking to news agency ANI, Agrawal said, "We are hoping for a cloud cover over the next 4-5 days, and we have kept the aircraft ready in Meerut so that at short notice we can fly. Generally, it will be in the East and North parts of Delhi only. We cannot go West or South because of the airport, and we can't go to the Central area because of the VIP area."