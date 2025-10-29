- By Akansha Pandey
- Wed, 29 Oct 2025 12:13 PM (IST)
- Source:Jagran News Network
The deteriorating air quality in the national capital is becoming a serious threat not only to the lungs but also to the brain. This trend is mirrored at the international level.
A recent global study published in The Lancet and the Global Burden of Disease (GBD) report found that air pollution, particularly PM2.5, is now responsible for approximately 15 per cent of all stroke-related deaths worldwide.
This report places India in the category of "high-risk countries."
In a study conducted from 2018 to 2020 at Delhi's Maulana Azad Medical College (MAMC), Lok Nayak Hospital, and GB Pant Hospital, a group of MAMC doctors found a direct and statistically significant relationship between high levels of PM2.5 particles in the air and the incidence of brain stroke. The study was titled, "Impact on Air Pollution in Delhi and Incidence of Stroke in a Tertiary Hospital: A Retrospective Analysis."
This study was published in the Journal of Family Medicine and Primary Care in 2021. It analyzed data collected from Maulana Azad Medical College, Lok Nayak Hospital, and GB Pant Institute between January 2018 and December 2020.
The study concluded that on days when PM2.5 levels in Delhi's air were high, there was an average increase of 15 to 20 per cent in brain stroke cases. In other words, the higher the pollution, the greater the risk of brain stroke.
A recent global study published in The Lancet Planetary Health reported that air pollution, particularly PM2.5, is now a major cause of total deaths from brain stroke worldwide. Health experts agree, stating that air pollution has evolved from being just an environmental crisis to a neurological health crisis as well.
Alarming Situation In Delhi
Delhi has a population of about 25 million, and approximately 30,000 people here are affected by brain stroke annually. An average of 35 per cent of these individuals die, meaning one in every three patients loses their life.
Notably, stroke incidents are recorded more frequently in highly polluted areas such as Anand Vihar, Wazirpur, ITO, Punjabi Bagh and RK Puram.
Dr Rajul Agarwal, Director at Shri Balaji Action Medical Institute, New Delhi, who has long been handling such cases, states that millions of neurons are destroyed every minute during a stroke. "In this situation, a delay in treatment means permanent disability or death," he said.
Neurologist Dr S Sharma says, "Pollution is no longer just a respiratory illness. It is also affecting the brain's blood flow and nerve cells. People with pre-existing conditions like diabetes, high blood pressure, or heart disease are at particular risk."
Situation In Other Polluted Cities
Mumbai: Approximately 22,000 brain stroke cases annually.
Chennai: 15,000
Kolkata: 18,000
Lucknow: 10,000
On average, 40 to 45 per cent of these cases result in death or permanent physical disability. According to experts, fine particles from pollution increase the risk of inflammation and blood clot formation in the brain's blood vessels, which can lead to a sudden stroke.
Medical Advice: Suggestions For The Public
Doctors have suggested the following precautions to avoid the risk of brain stroke:
- Avoid exercising outdoors in the morning and evening when air pollution is at its peak.
- Ensure proper ventilation and clean air at home; avoid smoke from burning incense or other sources in closed rooms.
- Drink at least eight glasses of water daily to prevent blood from thickening.
- Regularly monitor your high blood pressure, sugar, and cholesterol levels.
- Avoid fried or excessively salty foods; eat more fruits and vegetables.
- If you experience symptoms like headache, difficulty speaking, or sudden weakness in the arms or legs, seek immediate hospital care. Every minute is precious in stroke treatment.
Key Facts (According To GBD 2021)
- Approximately 1.8 million people in India are affected by brain stroke every year.
- About 940,000 of these individuals die from the stroke.
- Brain stroke has become the fourth leading cause of death in India.
- The country registers 152 new stroke cases per 100,000 population.
- Pollution (both outdoor and household) is responsible for 41 per cent of these stroke-related deaths.