The deteriorating air quality in the national capital is becoming a serious threat not only to the lungs but also to the brain. This trend is mirrored at the international level.

A recent global study published in The Lancet and the Global Burden of Disease (GBD) report found that air pollution, particularly PM2.5, is now responsible for approximately 15 per cent of all stroke-related deaths worldwide.

This report places India in the category of "high-risk countries."

In a study conducted from 2018 to 2020 at Delhi's Maulana Azad Medical College (MAMC), Lok Nayak Hospital, and GB Pant Hospital, a group of MAMC doctors found a direct and statistically significant relationship between high levels of PM2.5 particles in the air and the incidence of brain stroke. The study was titled, "Impact on Air Pollution in Delhi and Incidence of Stroke in a Tertiary Hospital: A Retrospective Analysis."