From next year, tourists will be able to visit a new world-class park at the Rashtrapati Niketan, located on Rajpur Road on the Dehradun-Mussoorie highway. The park, which is being modeled on London's Hyde Park, will be developed on approximately 132 acres of land.

The project aims to create a center of natural beauty, recreation, and social harmony, functioning as a major hub for greenery, health, and cultural events. Planned Features And Facilities The 132-acre park (green area) is set to include a wide range of attractions and facilities: Recreation: A multi-activity area, children's play areas, picnic lawns, an amphitheater, and water features. Health And Fitness: A cycling track, world-class sports facilities, and walking and jogging tracks. Nature: A forest nature trail. Visitor Amenities: A visitor facilitation centre, horse riding, art exhibitions, a cafeteria, and a souvenir store. Project Approval And Development The President's Secretariat has officially accepted a proposal from District Magistrate Savin Bansal to develop the 132 acres of land at the Rashtrapati Niketan and UpvanVatika (garden grove) and open it to the public. The blueprint for the park was prepared by District Magistrate Bansal and Chief Development Officer Abhinav Shah. To make the park more useful, suggestions were taken from local stakeholders and incorporated into the Detailed Project Report (DPR). Suggestions have also been sought from the public for the future action plan.

On Monday, the Additional Secretary to the President, Dr Rakesh Gupta, held a meeting with senior state officials at the Rashtrapati Niketan office to review the blueprint. District Magistrate Savin Bansal stated that this park will be established as a historic project for the people of Uttarakhand, built with the latest design and international-standard facilities. Construction work is reportedly progressing at a rapid pace. Rashtrapati Niketan And Project Inauguration The Rashtrapati Niketan building, which is built on 21 acres, was opened to the public on June 20 this year. The premises feature amenities including a visitor facilitation centre, horse riding, an art exhibition, a cafeteria, and a souvenir store.

During the inauguration of the building on June 20, President DroupadiMurmu also laid the foundation stone for the new park. After construction is complete, the President will dedicate the park to the people of the state next year. The Model: London's Hyde Park London's Hyde Park, located in Central London, is one of the world's most famous and historic public parks and a major attraction for Britain. Size: It is built on approximately 350 acres of land. History: The park was opened to the public in 1637 and is managed by The Royal Parks. Also Read: Noida Traffic Alert: Routes Diverted Around Sector 6 For Farmers' Protest; Check Details Features The Serpentine: An artificial lake created in 1730, offering boating and swimming. Speakers' Corner: A famous site considered a symbol of freedom of expression, where anyone can give a speech. Monuments: A fountain built in memory of the late Princess Diana, a famous monument, and a historic gateway. Gardens: A rose garden, which is noted as being extremely enchanting in winter and spring. Activities: Special areas for cycling, horse riding, jogging, and picnics, as well as open-air festivals. Also Read: Delhi Man Leaves India Over Unfair Treatment Of Honest Taxpayers, Viral Reddit Post Breaks The Internet