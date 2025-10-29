The Noida Traffic Police have implemented a diversion plan for Wednesday in response to a proposed sit-in protest by farmers at the Noida Authority office in Sector 6.

DCP Traffic Dr Praveen Ranjan Singh has urged commuters to follow the diversion plan and use alternative routes. During this period, emergency vehicles, such as medical and fire services, will be permitted to pass.

Local Diversions (Around Sector 6)

From Sector 15 to Jhundpura: Traffic heading from Sector 15 Golchakkar Chowk towards Jhundpura Chowk (via Sandeep Paper Mill Chowk) will be diverted from Golchakkar Chowk via Rajnigandha Chowk.

From Jhundpura to Sector 15: Traffic moving from Jhundpura Chowk towards Sector 15 Golchakkar Chowk (via Sandeep Paper Mill Chowk) will be routed from Jhundpura Chowk through Sector 8, 10, 11, and 12 Chowk.

From Sandeep Paper Mill To Harola: Traffic from Sandeep Paper Mill Chowk going via Harola Chowk will be diverted via Rohan Motors T-junction and Sector 1 IGL Chowk to reach Golchakkar Chowk and Ashok Nagar.

From Harola To Sandeep Paper Mill: Traffic from Harola Chowk towards Sandeep Paper Mill Chowk will be routed through the Sector 16 Market Cut from Harola Chowk.

Normal Traffic: Traffic from Golchakkar Chowk towards Sector 18, 27, 37, etc., via Rajnigandha Chowk will be allowed to proceed as usual.

Contingency Plans For DND And Chilla Routes

The following diversions will be implemented only in the event of a traffic obstruction on the main routes to Delhi:

If DND Is Obstructed: Traffic heading towards Delhi from the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway or MP 01 Marg will be diverted through the Chilla Red Light.

If Chilla Is Obstructed: Traffic heading towards Delhi from the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway will be diverted via the DND.

If both Chilla and the DND are obstructed:

Via Kalindi Kunj: Traffic coming from the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway (via Mahamaya Flyover) will be diverted from Mahamaya Flyover via Kalindi Kunj.

Via Ashok Nagar: Traffic from the Expressway will be diverted from Charkha Golchakkar via the Sector 94 underpass to Mahamaya Flyover, and then proceed through Sector 37, 18, 16, and 15 to Ashok Nagar.

Via Film City And Elevated Road: Traffic from the Expressway will be diverted near Sector 95 Dalit Prerna Sthal Gate Number 2 (Bird Feeding Point), taking the loop from the Film City Flyover up towards Sector 18 (then to Sector 16, 15, and Ashok Nagar), OR via the Elevated Road towards Sector 60, 62, and NH 24.