- Delhi government cleared over 2 crore tonnes of garbage.
- 95 acres of land reclaimed from Okhla, Bhalswa, Ghazipur.
- Four new waste-to-energy plants planned for future waste management.
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Sunday lauded her government's efforts to clear mountains of garbage in Okhla, Bhalswa and Ghazipur, a major issue for the national capital for over 40 years.
In a post on social media, Gupta posted a video saying that about 95 acres of land was reclaimed at three landfill sites after the government successfully removed a total of 2.16 crore metric tonnes of garbage.
"For years, people had been seeing mountains of garbage in Delhi. When our government came to power, we pledged to remove these garbage mountains. People wondered if we could actually fulfil such a massive promise, but we did," she said in her video.
She added that her government made it possible by using "scientific roadmap, dedication, and a time-bound approach to the work."
Okhla landfill: Speaking about Okhla, she said that 70 lakh metric tonnes of garbage was cleared and processed. The government reclaimed a total of 35 acres of land, she added.
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Bhalswa landfill: In Bhalswa, she said that the government has processed and removed 102 lakh metric tonnes of garbage. The clearance led to reclamation of 45 acres of land.
Ghazipur landfill: From Ghazipur, the government has processed 44 lakh metric tonnes of garbage, allowing to reclaim another 20 acres of land
#WATCH | Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta says, "For years, people had been seeing mountains of garbage in Delhi. When our government came to power, we pledged to remove these garbage mountains. People wondered if we could actually fulfill such a massive promise, but we did. We… pic.twitter.com/RzCvHNtomN— ANI (@ANI) August 30, 2026
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CM Rekha added that the inert material extracted from the landfills was utilised in low-lying areas and as a base for road construction.
Speaking about total land reclamation, CM Rekha said, "Reclaiming 95 acres of land in the national capital, Delhi, was a significant achievement. This is the BJP's working model, and future planning is already in place. We are fully prepared to set up four new waste-to-energy plants. Once they are operational, no new mountains of garbage will ever rise again."