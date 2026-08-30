Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Sunday lauded her government's efforts to clear mountains of garbage in Okhla, Bhalswa and Ghazipur, a major issue for the national capital for over 40 years.

In a post on social media, Gupta posted a video saying that about 95 acres of land was reclaimed at three landfill sites after the government successfully removed a total of 2.16 crore metric tonnes of garbage.

"For years, people had been seeing mountains of garbage in Delhi. When our government came to power, we pledged to remove these garbage mountains. People wondered if we could actually fulfil such a massive promise, but we did," she said in her video.