Women receiving financial assistance under the Delhi Lakshmi Yojana will have their recurring deposit (RD) accounts locked in until July 31, 2029, under the scheme’s current guidelines. However, the Council of Ministers has the power to review and extend or alter the maturity period two years after the scheme’s launch.

The maturity date falls in the year of the next Lok Sabha elections. The Delhi government formally launched the Delhi Lakshmi Yojana on August 26, with the first monthly disbursements scheduled to begin from September 1. When will the assistance money mature? Under the scheme, eligible women will receive Rs 2,500 per month. Of this, Rs 1,500 will be deposited into a recurring deposit (RD) or fixed deposit (FD) account, while the remaining Rs 1,000 will be credited to a Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) wallet linked to the beneficiary’s bank account.

The amount deposited in the RD/FD account will remain locked in until July 31, 2029, and will earn interest at the prevailing rate. ALSO READ: Delhi Laxmi Yojana: When Will Women Receive First Installment Of Rs 2,500? Here's What CM Said Beneficiaries can alternatively choose to have the entire Rs 2,500 deposited every month into an RD account through the scheme’s selected banking partner. In this case too, the account will have a lock-in period until July 31, 2029. The Council of Ministers can review and change the maturity period of the deposits two years after the scheme’s launch. For now, however, July 31, 2029, remains the applicable maturity date. How can applicants register without Aadhaar? Applicants who do not yet have an Aadhaar card can register under the scheme by submitting an Aadhaar enrolment slip, where available, along with an alternative identity document such as a PAN card, ration card, voter identity card, passport or driving licence, according to PTI.

The Women and Child Development Department will also facilitate Aadhaar enrolment for beneficiaries who have not yet obtained an Aadhaar number through its district offices. Applicants can therefore seek Aadhaar enrolment while completing the registration process for the Delhi Lakshmi Yojana.

ALSO READ: Delhi Lakshmi Yojana: How Eligible Women Can Secure Rs 2,500 Monthly; Step-By-Step Guide If Aadhaar authentication fails because of poor biometric quality or other reasons, beneficiaries can use iris or face authentication or Aadhaar-based OTP authentication. If these methods also fail, benefits may be provided against a verified physical Aadhaar letter carrying a QR code.

What is Delhi Lakshmi Yojana? The Delhi Lakshmi Yojana provides eligible women with financial assistance of Rs 2,500 per month and aims to cover up to 17 lakh beneficiaries across the national capital. Under the standard payment structure, Rs 1,500 is deposited into an RD/FD account, while Rs 1,000 is transferred through a CBDC wallet linked to the beneficiary’s bank account. The CBDC wallet will have spending restrictions. It cannot be used to purchase items on the scheme’s negative list, including alcoholic beverages, tobacco products, narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances. The wallet also cannot be used for lottery tickets, gambling or betting. ( With PTI inputs )