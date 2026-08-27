State Bureau, New Delhi: Eligible women waiting for the monthly Rs 2,500 under the Delhi Lakshmi Yojana will begin receiving money in their accounts from September 1. Approval letters have been issued to 4,190 eligible beneficiaries following the prescribed eligibility and verification process.

On the occasion of the launch of this scheme on Wednesday, in a program organised at Talkatora Stadium, Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu and Chief Minister Rekha Gupta called 65 beneficiaries on the stage and gave them acceptance letters. Registration Began From August 1 The Chief Minister said that the monthly assistance will be given keeping in mind both the women's current expenses and future savings. Registration for the scheme began on August 1, and so far, more than 9.22 lakh women have registered.

Two Options For Receiving Money The government is ensuring that eligible women receive the benefits in a transparent manner. Previous governments only made announcements, but now promises are being fulfilled. There will be two options for receiving the money. First, Rs 1,000 will be available each month in the Central Bank Digital Currency Wallet. The remaining Rs 1,500 will be deposited in an RD/FD. Second, if the beneficiary wishes, the full Rs 2,500 per month will be deposited in an RD/FD.

ALSO READ: Delhi Govt Announces Free JEE, NEET Coaching For Class 12 Students via JDST 2027 The Lieutenant Governor said that women are called "Griha Lakshmi" in Indian families. The Delhi Lakshmi Yojana is an important step towards furthering this spirit and strengthening women's dignity, empowerment, and financial independence. Building national power is possible only through women's power. Women will have an equal role in building a developed Delhi and a developed India.

Union Minister of State and Delhi BJP President Harsh Malhotra praised the work being done by the Rekha Gupta government for Delhi's development and the welfare of women. He said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's guarantee means a guarantee of completion.

The launch of the Delhi Lakshmi Yojana is proof of the fulfillment of this pledge. Delhi MPs, ministers, MLAs, mayors, councillors, BJP leaders, and a large number of women were present at the event. Women, Daughters Are At Centre Of Govt Schemes: Rekha Gupta The Chief Minister said that before launching the Delhi Lakshmi Yojana, she had visited the famous Lakshmi Temple in Vellore, Tamil Nadu and prayed for its success. ALSO READ: Delhi Govt Hikes DSDMA Staff Honorarium By Up To 100% After 16 Years The Chief Minister said that women and daughters are at the heart of his government's initiatives, including schemes such as the Delhi Lakhpati Bitiya Yojana, Vidya Vahini Yojana, Palna Yojana, Pink Card, Annamol Yojana, and free LPG cylinders for eligible women.

She further said that monthly financial assistance alone is not enough to make women self-reliant. They must also be provided with employment and business opportunities. Unsecured loans of up to Rs 10 crore have been arranged for small entrepreneurs in Delhi. This initiative will also create new opportunities for women entrepreneurs.