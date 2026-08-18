Delhi Lakshmi Yojana: Women receiving financial assistance under the Delhi Lakshmi Yojana could have their monthly payments stopped if they are found to be ineligible at any stage, according to the scheme's detailed guidelines. The Delhi Lakshmi Yojana, announced by Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on August 1, provides eligible women in the national capital with financial assistance of Rs 2,500 per month. However, under the scheme, financial assistance to any beneficiary found to be ineligible at any stage will be stopped immediately. The government will also initiate the recovery of any amount already disbursed. If fraud is detected, legal or administrative action may be taken.

Delhi Lakshmi Yojana: Who Can apply & When Under the scheme, eligible women aged 21 to 60 from low-income families in Delhi will receive Rs 2,500 per month. Women can apply for the scheme at any time during the year through the Delhi Lakshmi Scheme portal. There is no fixed annual deadline for applications. Applications will be processed on a month-wise basis. The last day of each month will serve as the cut-off date for applications received during that month. For example, if a woman applies in August, her application will be considered in the August batch. Once the government verifies her eligibility and approves the application, she will start receiving the Rs 2,500 monthly assistance from the following month, September.

Similarly, a woman who applies in September and is found eligible will begin receiving the assistance from October after her application is approved. What Happens If a Beneficiary Is Found Ineligible? According to the guidelines, the government will immediately stop financial assistance if a beneficiary is found to be ineligible at any stage. Authorities will also initiate the process of recovering any amount that has already been disbursed to the beneficiary. If the government finds evidence of fraud, legal or administrative action may also be taken against the beneficiary. How will the assistance amount be used? Under the scheme, by default, Rs 1,500 will be deposited into an RD or FD account, while the remaining Rs 1,000 will be credited to the CBDC wallet linked to the beneficiary's bank account. The amount deposited in the RD/FD account will remain subject to a lock-in period until July 31, 2029.

If the beneficiary wishes, the entire Rs 2,500 can also be deposited into an RD or FD account. ALSO READ: Ladli Behna Yojana: 39th Installment To Be Released On THIS Date; Beneficiaries To Get Extra Rs 250 The CBDC wallet cannot be used to purchase goods or services such as alcohol, tobacco, narcotic or psychotropic substances, lottery tickets, or for gambling or betting. ALSO READ: PM Surya Ghar Yojana: Bihar Govt Offers Up To Rs 98,000 Subsidy For Rooftop Solar Installations To 5 Lakh Consumers | Details Delhi Lakshmi Yojana: How to Apply for Scheme; Check Steps Step 1: Visit the official portal at dly.delhi.gov.in. Step 2: Enter your personal details, including your Aadhaar number and other basic information. Step 3: Provide the required details of all family members. Step 4: Enter your bank account details for the transfer of benefits. Step 5: Upload all required documents in the prescribed format. Step 6: Review the application carefully and submit it. Step 7: Upload the signed MP/MLA endorsement letter. Step 8: Download and save the acknowledgement receipt for future reference.