Ladli Behna Yojana Update: In a major update for the beneficiaries of the Ladli Behna Yojana of Madhya Pradesh, the 39th installment of the scheme will be transferred on August 19. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, during a state-level program in Maihar district, will transfer the amount to the bank accounts of over 1.25 crore women. In addition to the regular monthly amount of Rs 1,500, the beneficiaries will get an additional Rs 250 on the occasion of Rakshabandhan.

As per the reports, the state government will transfer the 39th installment of the scheme through the main ceremony held in Maihar. Earlier on July 12, the chief minister had released an installment of Rs 1,835 crore into the accounts of women at a program held in Bhind district. Apart from this, he also announced the launch of the "Chief Minister Sugam Parivahan Seva" in the same event.

The government has advised all the beneficiaries to stay updated and keep checking their eligibility and DBT payment status through the portal to ensure that any technical glitches can be resolved in time.

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How To Check Payment Status:

- To check your name on the Ladli Behna Yojana list, visit the official portal

- Click on 'Application and Payment Status'

- Enter your registration number and CAPTCHA code

- An OTP will be shared on your mobile

- Click on the search button to see your payment status

What if payment is delayed?

The transfer of amount could be delayed due to the technical errors; however, the beneficiaries are advised to verify their details before approaching local authorities for assistance. As per multiple reports, the state government is also considering increasing the amount in the flagship scheme. The scheme was launched by then CM Shivraj Singh Chauhan to benefit the financially deprived women of the state.