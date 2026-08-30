A three-year-old boy was allegedly tied to a chair for hours, kicked and repeatedly beaten at a playschool in northeast Delhi’s Jaffrabad, with the alleged abuse captured on CCTV. Police have arrested a 35-year-old attendant in connection with the case.

The incident came to light after the child’s parents noticed a sudden change in his behaviour and injuries on his body. The boy had reportedly become scared of going to the washroom, remained agitated and cried uncontrollably at night. His parents also noticed bruises on his face and arms.

Concerned about his condition, the family took him to an ENT specialist, who found severe swelling in both ear canals and suspected physical assault. ALSO READ: Delhi Lakshmi Yojana: When Will Women Receive Maturity Amount? Check Lock-In Date CCTV Footage Reveals Alleged Abuse The child’s father, an advocate, approached the playschool administration seeking CCTV footage. However, the staff initially claimed there were technical issues and asked him to return the next day. When the family returned, school officials allegedly demanded Rs 1,500 to provide access to the footage. After making the payment, the parents viewed the recordings, which allegedly showed the child being physically assaulted. “When the father, an advocate, approached the school administration requesting CCTV footage, the staff initially cited technical glitches and deferred his request. Upon returning the following day, school officials allegedly demanded Rs 1,500 to show the footage. After paying the amount, the family viewed the recordings, which captured acts of physical violence,” HT quoted the officer.

According to police, the footage showed the toddler being pulled by his ears, tied to a chair for hours, kicked and repeatedly struck. Police Seize CCTV DVR, Register FIR After viewing the footage, the family approached police on Friday. A police team subsequently visited the playschool, seized the CCTV DVR and registered an FIR. Police said four school officials, the director, principal, teacher and attendant, have been named as accused. The 35-year-old attendant has been arrested, while the 30-year-old teacher has been asked to join the investigation. The roles of the director and principal are also being examined.

Investigators said some staff members allegedly tried to blame the child and cite his behaviour to justify the alleged assault. ALSO READ: Muskan Murder Case: Police To Recreate Crime Scene With Gym Trainer Imran After Hospital Discharge Child Shifted To GTB Hospital The toddler was taken to GTB Hospital for a detailed medical examination. Police said the medical documents recorded abrasions on his face and arms. “There were abrasions on his face and arms. It’s mentioned in his medical examination documents,” the officer said. A case has been registered under relevant provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the Juvenile Justice (JJ) Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The investigation is underway.