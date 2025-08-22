Rekha Gupta's Appearance After Assault: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta's event, 'Vastrika2025', a brief chaos after two persons attempted to create a ruckus at the prominent cultural and textile event held in Gandhi Nagar, Delhi, on Friday. Acting promptly, police caught two individuals, who were suspected of creating a ruckus near the venue. The video clip shows security personnel taking them out of the venue. This was Gupta’s first public appearance since the recent attack on her.

Lok Sabha MP Harsh Malhotra and senior leader Arvinder Singh Lovely were present at the event textile event held in Gandhi Nagar. #WATCH | Delhi | Police have caught two separate individuals who were suspected of creating a ruckus near the venue of an event being attended by Delhi CM Rekha Gupta in Gandhi Nagar pic.twitter.com/Iw2BFpJHFR — ANI (@ANI) August 22, 2025 What Delhi Police Says On Chaos At CM Event After the incident, the Delhi police said, a person, identified as Praveen Sharma, who has a business of TV cables in Ajeet Nagar and claims to be a BJP worker for the last 40 years, raised slogans against the MLA Gandhi Nagar constituency, Arvinder Singh Lovely, while the MLA was addressing the public at the event. "Praveen Sharma was behind the barricades in a street where he was immediately apprehended and removed. No security of the VIP was breached at any point in time," says DCP Shahdara.

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta says, "...I assure you that your Chief Minister Didi will not be afraid, will not get tired, will not lose. Till Delhi gets its rights, she will keep fighting with you. It is my vow to continuously fight for you..." https://t.co/RiiwNLYVoT — ANI (@ANI) August 22, 2025 Earlier, Gupta was attacked during a 'Jan Sunwai' event at her camp office in the Civil Lines area on Wednesday morning. The accused, Rajesh Khimji Sakriya (41), a resident of Rajkot in Gujarat, was arrested and booked under attempt-to-murder and other charges. VIDEO | Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, Lok Sabha MP Harsh Malhotra, and senior leader Arvinder Singh Lovely marked their presence at ‘Vastrika 2025’, a prominent cultural and textile event held in Delhi. This is CM Rekha Gupta’s first public appearance since recent the attack… pic.twitter.com/7Lo0rkHD0Z — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 22, 2025 Rekha Gupta's Big Announcement For the Development Of East Delhi The chief minister, after inaugurating 'Vastrika 2025' in Gandhi Nagar wholesale market, announced local MLA Arvinder Singh Lovely as the chairman of the Yamuna Paar Vikas Board. "He has been in top posts in the Delhi government, but just for the sake of development, without any hidden agendas, joined the BJP. He is like the chief minister of Gandhi Nagar. He took an oath for Delhi's development. Lovely will be the chairman of the Yamuna Paar Vikas Board," she said.