At least three people died while six others were injured after a truck carrying CNG cylinders caught fire in Delhi's Tikri Kalan area, triggering an explosion.

The CNG cylinder exploded while a truck was being refuelled at a CNG pump in Mundka's Tikri Kalan area. All the injured have been sent to the hospital for treatment. Chaos reigned at the scene after the accident.

According to information from the fire department, the incident occurred at a CNG pump near the Tikri Kalan Metro Station around 3:30 pm. The explosion was so powerful that it spread panic among those nearby.

Upon receiving information about the incident, two fire brigade vehicles, a water bowser, and other rescue teams arrived at the scene.

The six people, who were standing near the truck when the explosion took place, were rushed to the hospital, the DFS officer said.

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Explosion in truck cylinder

According to the fire department, reports arrived at the scene at 4 PM that a truck cylinder had exploded, injuring six people. Details regarding their condition and the severity of their injuries are not yet available.