State Correspondent, New Delhi: The Delhi government's Public Works Department (PWD) is soon likely to begin construction work on three major housing projects in Gulabi Bagh, Kalyanwas, and Bahapur. The projects in Gulabi Bagh and Kalyanwas are considered unique, as along with government housing, the authority is also likely to build flats and commercial spaces for private buyers. The projects are likely to provide a variety of options to the residents at relatable, affordable rates.

As per PWD Minister Pravesh Verma, these projects aim to develop modern, high-density residential and mixed-use complexes by maximizing the use of government land. The minister further stated that revenue from the Gulabi Bagh and Kalyanwas projects is expected to reduce the overall construction cost. This decision will ensure that the government land will no longer be limited to the housing of government employees.

Space For Commercial Purposes The officials, while providing details, stated that approximately 70 acres will be developed by demolishing old government quarters in Gulabi Bagh. As per the reports, the projected built-up area is estimated to be approximately 22.5 million square feet. While approximately 90 per cent of the total area will be residential, 10 per cent space will be utilized for commercial purposes.

ALSO READ: Gurugram Traffic Advisory: Delhi-Jaipur Highway Service Lane To Remain Closed For 2 Months | Check Alternative Routes The 32-acre Kalyanwas complex in East Delhi is also projected to have a built-up area of 400-500 square feet (FAR). As per the reports, approximately 90 per cent of the area will be residential and 10 per cent commercial. While some flats will be reserved for government allocation, the additional residential units will be sold to the public.

Survey Work Completed According to the Public Works Department, surveys of the land and existing buildings for these projects have been completed. The authority stated that families living in the old housing will be temporarily relocated while the construction works are finished. These projects aim to modernize old government housing and make more effective use of large government land plots.