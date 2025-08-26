Delhi Jaipur Highway (NH-48): The Gurugram section of the the Delhi-Jaipur Highway will be revamped with a Rs 282 crore budget, jagran.com reported. These projects will not only strengthen the traffic system but also benefit people in the area with convenient and environment-friendly transport systems.

Union Minister Rao Indrajit Singh will lay the foundation stone of projects on NH-48 in Gurugram on Tuesday. The program will be held at Apparel House in Sector-44 from 2:30 pm. Union Minister of State Harsh Malhotra will also be present in this program.

New Projects On Gurugram Section

-There will be extensive improvement of service road on 58.8 km long section at a cost of Rs 267 crore

-To get rid of traffic congestion, four new flyovers will be constructed at Pachgaon Chowk, Rathiwas, near Hero Company and Sahalwas

-18.05 km of new RCC drains will be constructed to permanently eliminate the problem of waterlogging

-Existing open drains of 40.64 km length will be covered and strengthened.

-For road safety, 32 new entry-exit points, 2,475 signboards, 800 delineators, 29,613 road studs, 34 traffic impact attenuators and 3 high-mast lights will be installed.

-Keeping in mind environmental protection, 15,000 trees will be planted.

-Foot overbridges will be constructed at nine places at a cost of Rs 15 crore. These include Shikohpur, Manesar (near the NSG camp), Binaula, Rathiwas, Malpura, Jaisinghpurkheda, Sidhrawali, Kharkhara and Khajuri.