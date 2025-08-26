Lawyers from All Delhi District Court Bar Association decided to continue their strike on Wednesday after a meeting of coordination committee of All Delhi Bar Associations on Tuesday, against a notification issued by Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena which designates video conferencing rooms in police stations as authorised locations for recording evidence. Notably the lawyers are on strike since August 22. Lawyers from Patiala House Court marched at India Gate Circle in front of the court. Lawyers from Rouse Avenue court also marched near the Rouse Avenue court.

It is stated by lawyers that they had a meeting with Union Minister Bhupender Yadav on Tuesday. Committee member said that they met with Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and also the other authorities, but no concrete results have been received yet.

After the meeting of coordination committee, it has been decided to continue to completely abstain from work on 27.08.2025, in all District Courts of Delhi against the arbitrary notification dated 13.08.2025 issued by Lieutenant Governor of Delhi in defiance of the circular dated 15.07.2024 issued by Home Secretary Govt. of India.

Lawyers also protested outside Tis Hazari court, Rohini Court, Karkardooma Court and other court also. It was said that if the notification is not withdrawn by Monday, lawyers shall be compelled to intensify the protest including gherao of LG house.