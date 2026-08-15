State Bureau, New Delhi: In a major update for the residents, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has invited tenders for the Rithala-Kundli corridor, and the construction work is likely to begin soon. This corridor will be an extension of the Red Line's Shaheed Sthal (New Bus Adda, Ghaziabad)-Rithala corridor. As per the DMRC, the project will significantly boost the connectivity and provide convenience to the commuters by cutting the travel time and reducing traffic congestion.

21 Elevated Stations Proposed As per the reports, a total of 21 elevated metro stations are proposed to be built on this corridor. The completion of the project will provide direct metro service between Ghaziabad, Delhi, and Kundli in Haryana. Apart from this, metro connectivity in northwest Delhi will also be improved, providing major convenience to the commuters.

Earlier in December 2024, the center approved the 26.463-kilometer Rithala-Kundli corridor as part of the Delhi Metro's Phase IV expansion. The authority stated that its construction will cost approximately Rs 6,230 crore, adding that it will connect some remote regions with the metro.

ALSO READ: Delhi Metro Advisory: Green Line And Peak-Hour Commuters Urged To Leave Early Till August 16; Details Construction To Begin Soon Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for the corridor in January last year, but the construction has remained stalled due to trees and high-tension wires obstructing the proposed project. As per the DMRC officials, preparations are now being made to start the construction work after getting the necessary permission.

While providing details, they stated that a tender has been issued for relocating high-tension wires, adding that this work will cost Rs 18.97 crore. Apart from this, the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) recently approved the DMRC to build a metro depot in Narela.

Proposed Stations List The proposed stations include Rithala, Rohini Sector 25, Rohini Sector 26, Rohini Sector 31, Rohini Sector 32, Rohini Sector 36, Barwala, Rohini Sector 35, Rohini Sector 34, Bawana Industrial Area - 1 Sector 3,4, Bawana Industrial Area - 1 Sector 1,2, Bawana JJ Colony, Sanoth, New Sanoth, Depot Station, Bhorgarh Village, Grain Market Narela, Narela DDA Sports Complex, Narela, Narela Sector 5, Kundli, and Nathupur.