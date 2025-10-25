Delhi Metro Expansion: The Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Development has approved the Delhi Metro's expansion to Palwal. Palwal will be connected to Ballabhgarh's Raja Nahar Singh Metro Station.

The RITES has also been assigned the responsibility for conducting a techno-feasibility survey for the project. Once completed, the project will ensure improved connectivity between Ballabhgarh and Palwal and accelerate the region's development.

The approval is good news for the people of the city and those working in the local industries, who have been demanding metro connectivity.

Announced in 2023, expected to be completed in 2028

The project was announced on June 25, 2023, by the then Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar at a rally in Gadpuri.

The process for the Palwal metro began just two days after the announcement. On June 26, the day after the announcement, orders were issued for a techno-feasibility study of the metro project, and on June 27, a team visited the site.