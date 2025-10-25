- By Shubham Bajpai
- Sat, 25 Oct 2025 10:47 PM (IST)
- Source:JND
Delhi Metro Expansion: The Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Development has approved the Delhi Metro's expansion to Palwal. Palwal will be connected to Ballabhgarh's Raja Nahar Singh Metro Station.
The RITES has also been assigned the responsibility for conducting a techno-feasibility survey for the project. Once completed, the project will ensure improved connectivity between Ballabhgarh and Palwal and accelerate the region's development.
The approval is good news for the people of the city and those working in the local industries, who have been demanding metro connectivity.
Announced in 2023, expected to be completed in 2028
The project was announced on June 25, 2023, by the then Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar at a rally in Gadpuri.
The process for the Palwal metro began just two days after the announcement. On June 26, the day after the announcement, orders were issued for a techno-feasibility study of the metro project, and on June 27, a team visited the site.
Since then, the people of the district have been awaiting the progress towards the metro expansion. Now, Khattar is heading MoHUA as Union Minister and has given the green light to the project.
According to the information, the expansion is planned to be completed within three years, by 2028.
Distance, stations and cost
The route between Ballabhgarh and Palwal will be an elevated corridor, and is likely to stretch up to 24 km. The stretch will have 10 stations.
Although the locations of the stations are not finalised yet, it is considered that the metro stations will be built in Sectors 58-59, Sikri, Softa, Prithla, Baghola, Alhapur, and Palwal Bus Stand.
The estimated cost per kilometre of this elevated metro route is Rs 180 crore. This takes the entire cost to Rs 4,320 crore.
Demands to expand till KGP-KMP Expressway interchange
The district residents are now demanding that the metro be extended to the KGP-KMP Expressway Interchange in Kuslipur village so that people can easily travel to the District Mini Secretariat and other districts. To this end, two stations are being demanded: at Agra Chowk and the KGP-KMP Interchange.