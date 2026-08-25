Deepa Sharma, Jagran Correspondent | Ghaziabad: If you own a 10-year-old diesel car or a 15-year-old petrol vehicle, you will not be allowed to drive it in the National Capital Region (NCR), as the Transport Department has intensified its crackdown on over-age vehicles.

In Ghaziabad, 32 vehicles were seized during the campaign over the past two days and handed over to Registered Vehicle Scrapping Facilities (RVSFs).

Under the campaign, End-of-Life (EOL) vehicles that have exceeded their permissible age limit will be detained or seized and sent to registered scrapping centres in accordance with the prescribed rules. The Transport Department is coordinating with the traffic and district police to strengthen enforcement.