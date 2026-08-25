- 32 old vehicles seized in Ghaziabad in two days.
- Crackdown targets 10-year diesel, 15-year petrol vehicles.
- Seized vehicles sent to registered scrapping facilities for disposal.
Deepa Sharma, Jagran Correspondent | Ghaziabad: If you own a 10-year-old diesel car or a 15-year-old petrol vehicle, you will not be allowed to drive it in the National Capital Region (NCR), as the Transport Department has intensified its crackdown on over-age vehicles.
In Ghaziabad, 32 vehicles were seized during the campaign over the past two days and handed over to Registered Vehicle Scrapping Facilities (RVSFs).
Under the campaign, End-of-Life (EOL) vehicles that have exceeded their permissible age limit will be detained or seized and sent to registered scrapping centres in accordance with the prescribed rules. The Transport Department is coordinating with the traffic and district police to strengthen enforcement.
The action follows a meeting held on Tuesday in Ghaziabad with operators of registered vehicle scrapping facilities. They were instructed to ensure the timely scrapping of EOL vehicles received after enforcement action, comply with prescribed standards, and securely maintain all necessary records.
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Assistant Regional Transport Officer (Enforcement) Amit Rajan Rai told Jagran.com that the special campaign aims to curb the operation of vehicles in the NCR that have exceeded their prescribed age limit. He said the scrapping process would be carried out strictly in accordance with the applicable rules.
The Transport Department has advised vehicle owners to check the age of their vehicles and ensure that all required documents are valid. Owners of diesel vehicles that have completed 10 years and petrol vehicles that have completed 15 years have been urged to stop operating them and get them scrapped through an authorised RVSF.