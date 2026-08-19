State Bureau, New Delhi: The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has taken its biggest initiative so far to tackle air pollution in Delhi-NCR and provide relief from toxic smoke.

In the 29th high-level meeting chaired by the Commission's Chairman Rajesh Verma, the pollution from commercial cargo vehicles, one of the biggest causes of air pollution, was discussed.

The Commission has approved new guidelines for industries and construction units in the NCR besides imposing strict restrictions on commercial vehicles that emit dangerous levels of pollution.

Ban on new registration of diesel and petrol LGV vehicles

The Commission has issued Direction No. 102 and decided to impose a phased ban on new registration of Light Goods Vehicles (LGVs) in Delhi and NCR.

These vehicles may represent 1.2 per cent of the road surface, but they contribute 3.3 per cent of total vehicular PM emissions. This decision will ban new registrations of diesel, petrol, and CNG N1 category LGVs in Delhi from January 1, 2027.