Delhi-NCR Rain: The residents of Delhi and nearby cities, including Noida and Gurugram witnessed heavy rainfall on Friday. Along with rain, these cities also experienced thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds. The fresh rainfall is likely to provide relief from heat by reducing the temperature by two to four degrees Celsius. However, the lower regions are also likely to witness waterlogging, causing inconvenience to the commuters.

Rain Likely To Continue Earlier, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) stated that Delhi and its nearby cities are expected to witness light to heavy rainfall for the next few days. However, the weather department also warned that the temperatures may also rise over the same period of time in absence of the rain activities.

ALSO READ: Himachal Monsoon Fury: Four Dead, 49 Roads Closed As Heavy Rain Triggers Landslides; Orange Alert Till July 5 The capital's minimum temperature on Friday was recorded at 27.8 degrees Celsius, which is further likely to reduce if the rain continues. As per the weather department, the daytime temperature is expected to hover around 34 to 35 degrees Celsius. Apart from this, clouds will remain throughout the day, providing relief from the heat.

Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 103 at 10 am on Friday. The capital city's air quality had remained in the "satisfactory" category for the past 12 days. However on Thursday, it moved up one notch to the moderate category, and it remains there today.

IMD Issues Advisory The residents of the capital city have been advised to follow the guidelines and limit their outings during the rain activities to avoid inconveniences. Apart from this, they have also been advised to stay updated and maximise the use of public transportation to avoid the rush.

ALSO READ: Chhattisgarh Weather Update: IMD Issues Red Alert As Heavy Rains Batter Bastar And Surguja Along with the national capital, the northern states, including Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Bihar, are also likely to witness similar weather conditions at least till August 18. The IMD stated that Uttarakhand is set to experience heavy to very heavy rainfall until August 17. The Meteorological Department has issued an 'Orange Alert' for three major districts of the state- Dehradun, Bageshwar, and Nainital.