- By Shibra Arshad
- Fri, 22 Aug 2025 11:32 AM (IST)
- Source:JND
Delhi Rain Update: Rainfall lashed parts of Delhi during the forenoon hours on Friday amid continuous intermittent spells of light rain for the past few days. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has anticipated generally cloudy skies over the city on Friday.
The weather pattern in the city has remained similar, with spells of light rain and thunderstorms after heavy rainfall last Thursday brought life to a halt, with waterlogging and a severe commute crisis.
Delhi Weather Today: Spells Of Light Rain Expected
- As the IMD had anticipated in its weather forecast bulletin, released on Friday at 9:30 am, Delhi received spells of rainfall during the forenoon hours.
- The national capital is likely to observe a few spells of light rain accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning amid generally cloudy skies today.
Delhi Weather Forecast: IMD Issues Yellow Alert On Saturday
- The latest weather forecast by the India Meteorological Department anticipates spells of light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning at the majority of the places in the city, while isolated places in the national capital are expected to receive an intense spell of rainfall on Saturday.
- Delhi Weather On August 24: Generally cloudy skies with the possibility of light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning.
- Heavy rainfall is also expected in isolated places, but the weather department has not issued any warning for the upcoming weather conditions.
- Similar Weather patterns are expected to be followed on August 25 and August 26, while intense rainfall in isolated places is not expected on August 25 and August 26.
NCR Weather Update: Cloudy Skies Today, Yellow Alert Tomorrow
- The weather forecast bulletin by the IMD says that the neighbouring districts of Delhi will witness similar weather conditions as in the national capital.
- Cloudy skies and spells of rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning are expected today, while IMD has issued a yellow alert for similar weather conditions with the possibility of intense rain on Saturday.
- On Sunday. NCR districts like Gurugram, Noida, Faridabad and Ghaziabad are expected to witness spells of rainfall with less likely heavy rain in isolated places.