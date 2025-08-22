Delhi Rain Update: Rainfall lashed parts of Delhi during the forenoon hours on Friday amid continuous intermittent spells of light rain for the past few days. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has anticipated generally cloudy skies over the city on Friday.

The weather pattern in the city has remained similar, with spells of light rain and thunderstorms after heavy rainfall last Thursday brought life to a halt, with waterlogging and a severe commute crisis.

Delhi Weather Today: Spells Of Light Rain Expected

- As the IMD had anticipated in its weather forecast bulletin, released on Friday at 9:30 am, Delhi received spells of rainfall during the forenoon hours.

- The national capital is likely to observe a few spells of light rain accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning amid generally cloudy skies today.

Delhi Weather Forecast: IMD Issues Yellow Alert On Saturday

- The latest weather forecast by the India Meteorological Department anticipates spells of light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning at the majority of the places in the city, while isolated places in the national capital are expected to receive an intense spell of rainfall on Saturday.