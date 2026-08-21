Pellet Gun Firing Row: The Delhi Police on Friday accepted Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's demand for filing an FIR over the pellet gun firing during the student protests in the national capital last month. Gandhi, along with withh Sahil Lochab, who allegedly suffered grave injuries due to pellet gun firing during the student protests on July 20, resorted to a sit-in outside the Parliament Street Police Station in central Delhi.

Gandhi claimed that he was told by police officers that an FIR could not be registered as "there are orders from the top". The leader of opposition in the Lok Sabha also targeted Union Home Minister Amit Shah, saying that he was afraid of justice. Gandhi, along with Lochab, first visited the Mandir Marg police station and sought the registration of the FIR. After his demand was not accepted, he went to the Parliament Street police station and met Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi district) Sachin Sharma.

After the discussion with Sharma failed to yield results, the Congress leader sat on a dharna at the police station, which also houses the DCP office. Lochab and his mother were also there. Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and other senior party leaders also joined the protest.

Victim Suffered Pellet Injuries To The Eyes And Abdomen Lochab suffered pellet injuries to the eyes and abdomen during the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)-led protest against the NEET paper leak and alleged examination irregularities, and later underwent surgery at the AIIMS Trauma Centre.

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'Anarchic Politics': BJP Hits Out At Rahul Gandhi Meanwhile, the BJP accused Gandhi of indulging in "cheap and anarchic" politics by staging a dharna outside the police station, alleging that it was an attempt to divert attention from his party's stand on the Vande Mataram issue. Union Health Minister JP Nadda said Gandhi's dharna was neither for students nor for justice but reflected the Congress' "political frustration" and his "hunger for footage".

"Today, the entire nation has once again witnessed Rahul Gandhi's cheap and attention-diverting politics, which he displayed outside the Parliament Street police station. Rahul Gandhi's protest is neither for students nor for justice; it is a symbol of the Congress party's political frustration and Rahul Gandhi's hunger for footage," Nadda told reporters.

Linking Gandhi's protest to the ongoing political row over Vande Mataram, Nadda alleged that the Congress was facing criticism over its stand on the national song and Gandhi had staged the sit-in to divert attention from the issue. (With PTI Inputs)