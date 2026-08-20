Sonia Gandhi's Memoir: Former Congress president Sonia Gandhi's memoir, "Belonging: A Journey of Love," is set to be published in November this year. To mark the occasion, her children - Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi - have written emotional notes for their mother. The emotional messages come on the birth anniversary of their father and former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi.

Both Rahul and Priyanka recalled their parents' relationship and the personal losses Sonia had endured over the years. Addressing his mother as "Mama," Rahul recalled seeing his parents together more than 35 years ago. He also spoke about Sonia's life after Rajiv Gandhi's assassination in 1991.

ALSO READ: Sonia Gandhi 'Disrupts', Kerala Govt 'Skips': Vande Mataram Row Turns Up Heat On Congress As BJP Launches Offensive 'Papa Looking At You With Pride' Rahul wrote on X, "Mama, I last saw you and Papa together more than 35 years ago. Since the day Papa left, I have seen you face every challenge in life with never-ending courage and dignity."

He further said, 'Only Priyanka and I actually know what conditions you faced and how difficult your life was after Papa.' Rahul said he was proud that Sonia, who has largely kept her personal life away from the public eye, decided to tell her story. He wrote, "I am happy and proud that your story, 'Belonging: A Journey of Love,' will finally be read by millions of people who love you. I know how difficult it was for someone as private as you to share your beautiful story with the world."

ALSO READ: 'People Won't Forgive For This Sin': Amit Shah Slams Sonia Gandhi Over Vande Mataram Row, BJP Lodges Complaint Referring to Rajiv Gandhi's birth anniversary, Rahul concluded the note by saying, "Today, on Papa's birthday, I can see Papa smiling and looking down proudly at his beautiful Sonia." Priyanka's Note On Parent-Child Relationship Priyanka also shared a personal message, describing her parents' relationship as one of the greatest love stories of all time. She wrote, "Today, on my father's birthday, I think he would have been so proud of my mother for writing her story with such honesty and heart."

Priyanka said she had the privilege of observing their relationship closely and hoped the book would help readers understand Sonia Gandhi beyond her political image. "For me, this is one of the greatest love stories of our times," she said.

"I have had the privilege of witnessing this closely and I am glad that through this book everyone will get to know my mother for who she really is – a brave, loyal and kind woman who could be very strict when needed and very funny when she wanted to be," Priyanka added.

When Will Sonia's Book Be Published? Publisher Alfred A Knopf announced earlier this week that Sonia Gandhi's book "Binalonging: A Journey of Love" will be published on November 10. The memoir traces her journey from her childhood in post-war Italy and her romance with Rajiv Gandhi while she was at Cambridge, to her life in India and the personal tragedies that later changed her life.

Sonia, 79, the longest-serving president of the Congress party, is also expected to discuss the assassinations of her mother-in-law Indira Gandhi and her husband Rajiv Gandhi in the book. The book's cover features a black-and-white photograph of Sonia in her younger days. Italian-born Sonia was a 19-year-old student at Cambridge in 1965 when she met Rajiv Gandhi. The two married on February 25, 1968.