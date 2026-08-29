Jagran Correspondent, New Delhi: Amid the ongoing high-scale operation against terrorism, the Delhi Police has reportedly uncovered a network of spies allegedly operating for the ISI, the Pakistani intelligence agency. As per the reports, police arrested a couple from Sarai Kale Khan, allegedly working for ISI-backed Pakistan Intelligence Operatives (PIOs) since 2024. The arrested accused have been identified as Mohammad Sahil, originally from Uttar Pradesh's Badaun, and Samira, his wife.

Indian SIM Cards Used For Operation The initial investigation by the Delhi police has revealed that a large quantity of Indian SIM cards were being supplied to entities backed by the ISI. These SIM cards were reportedly used to activate WhatsApp accounts and carry out espionage activities in the key cities of India. The recent cases have revealed that these SIM cards were sent to Pakistan via Dubai.

The handlers usually operate from Dubai and infiltrate WhatsApp groups using Indian numbers and collect sensitive military and security information. The reports suggest that Sahil was asked to provide information on army personnel whose court martial proceedings were pending before tribunals. Earlier this week, the police had also arrested an alleged Pakistani spy from the Hauz Rani area.

ALSO READ: Spy Arrested In Ludhiana For Sharing Live Stream Of CCTV Cameras Installed On Road Leading To Army Base To Pakistan Handlers Pak Sought Military Info While providing details, Special Cell Deputy Commissioner Nara Chaitanya stated that the presence of such a network in Delhi-NCR was revealed while gathering information about terrorist organizations and their overground workers. The investigation revealed that this module reportedly recruited local individuals in Delhi to gather military intelligence and obtained Indian SIM cards through them.

SIM Cards Recovered The officials informed that handlers in Pakistan were collecting sensitive defense-related information through WhatsApp accounts activated on these numbers. The police recovered two mobile phones from the accused and revealed that she had contacted Pakistani operatives. The operation also revealed that handlers in Pakistan maintained contact with overground workers through encrypted communication platforms.

ALSO READ: ISI Spy Network Exposed: Delhi Couple Held For Military Recon, Smuggled 8 SIM Cards To Pakistan The police revealed that Sahil and Samira were friends in 2024 and came in contact with a Pakistani agent through Instagram.