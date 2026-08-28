Jagran Correspondent, New Delhi: The Delhi Police Special Cell has busted an international espionage network backed by the Pakistani intelligence agency Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI). In a joint operation with security agencies, the Cell arrested a young couple living in Delhi-NCR, Sahil (25) and his wife Sameera (21).

According to police investigations, the couple had been in contact with Pakistani agents through social media since 2024. The network's primary objective was to obtain sensitive information related to India's defense installations and military activities.

The couple is accused of spying for Pakistan-based intelligence operatives, conducting reconnaissance of Indian military bases, and sending sensitive information across the border.

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SIM Cards Sent To Pakistan via Dubai

WhatsApp activation: The accused obtained Indian SIM cards and sent them to Pakistan via Dubai, where WhatsApp accounts were activated on these numbers.

Infiltration using fake identities: Pakistani PIOs used these numbers to contact Indian citizens and gather confidential information by infiltrating various Indian WhatsApp groups.

Financial gain: A total of 8 Indian SIM cards were sent across the border during 2024 and 2025, for which the Pakistani handlers paid Rs 30,000 to the accused.

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The investigation revealed that accused Sahil was tasked with conducting reconnaissance of various cantonment areas in India and recruiting other local individuals into the network. Sahil also provided information about military personnel pending court martial proceedings before the Armed Forces Tribunal to Pakistani agents, for use in blackmailing or obtaining information.