Delhi Air Pollution: Delhi’s air quality showed little improvement on Tuesday, with the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) measured 306 at 8 am, slightly better than 315 recorded on Monday, as per data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). Among the city’s most polluted zones were Wazirpur and Siri Fort, both recording AQI levels of 349, followed by Ashok Vihar and Bawana, where the readings touched 340.

ALSO READ: Pune Weather: Light To Moderate Rain Disrupts Traffic; IMD Issues Yellow Alert Till October 28 According to real-time data from aqi.in, Delhi’s AQI stood at 332 early in the morning but climbed to 341 by 8 am Pollution levels were even higher in the surrounding NCR areas, Noida’s AQI rose from 345 at 6 a.m. to 363 by 8 am, while Greater Noida recorded 372, increasing slightly to 375 within two hours. Ghaziabad registered 363 at 6 am, dropping marginally by three points later, and Gurgaon’s air quality improved from 335 to 318 during the same period.

Delhi Weather Update The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Delhi, has predicted partly cloudy skies with patches of mist or shallow fog in the early hours. Light rain or drizzle is likely to occur by evening or late at night. On Monday morning, the temperature hovered around 18 Degree Celsius, with the day’s maximum expected to reach 29-31 Degree Celsius and the minimum between 17-19 Degree Celsius, according to the forecast.

Area Wise AQI In Delhi Among the most polluted areas in Delhi on Tuesday were Wazirpur and Siri Fort, both recording an alarming AQI of 349. They were followed closely by Ashok Vihar and Bawana, each at 340, while Rohini registered 338. Other severely affected locations included Jahangirpuri (334), Sonia Vihar (332), and Burari Crossing (330). The AQI at Anand Vihar and ITO stood at 328, and Mundka was not far behind with an AQI of 327, reflecting the widespread deterioration of air quality across the capital.

AQI Chart The AQI reading is categorised as Good (0-50), Satisfactory (51-100), Moderately Polluted (101-200), Poor (201-300), Very Poor (301-400), and Severe (401-500). Higher the AQI reading, the unhealthier it is to breathe. ALSO READ: Kerala Rain: Two Dead As Heavy Showers Lash State, IMD Issues Orange Alert For Kozhikode, Kannur, Kottayam And More Districts If weather conditions are favorable, Delhi could see its first cloud seeding experiment today, an official confirmed. Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa stated that a review meeting will be held to evaluate whether the trial can proceed, based on the prevailing atmospheric conditions. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had earlier noted that suitable cloud formations between October 28 and 30 might make the experiment feasible.