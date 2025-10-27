Kerala Rain Today: Heavy rain and strong winds swept across several parts of Kerala on Monday, disrupting normal life and causing waterlogging in many low-lying areas. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for five districts and warned of continued downpours over the next 24 hours.

Kerala Rain: Two Deaths Reported Amid Severe Rainfall In Alappuzha, a fisherman lost his life after his boat overturned near the Arthunkal coast due to strong winds. The victim, identified as Paul Devasia, was a resident of Arthunkal. According to police, he had gone fishing early in the morning when the incident occurred. Although other fishermen managed to pull him out of the water, he succumbed to his injuries later.

In another incident, a man from West Bengal died after being struck by lightning at Mukanoor near Angamaly. Police said the deceased, identified as 45-year-old Kokhan Misthri, worked at a local workshop and was at his rented house when lightning struck around 8:15 AM.

Kerala Weather: IMD Issues Orange Alert For Five Districts The IMD has placed Kozhikode, Kasaragod, Kannur, Kottayam and Pathanamthitta under an orange alert, indicating the likelihood of rainfall between 115.6 mm and 204 mm. Meanwhile, a yellow alert has been issued for Wayanad, Malappuram, Palakkad, Thrissur, Ernakulam, Idukki and Alappuzha districts, where moderate to heavy rainfall is expected.

Waterlogging Hits Northern Kerala Heavy showers were reported across northern Kerala since early morning, with Kozhikode witnessing severe waterlogging near the KSRTC bus station, affecting several shops. Intense rain was also recorded in the high-range areas of Malappuram and Kannur, while coastal regions experienced strong winds.

In central Kerala, including Ernakulam and Alappuzha, rainfall intensified during the morning hours. A portion of the Aluva–Munnar road near Perumbavoor was damaged, leading to traffic restrictions in the area. The IMD has forecast heavy rain to continue on Tuesday and advised fishermen to avoid venturing into the sea due to rough weather conditions. (With PTI Inputs)