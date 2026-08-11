Delhi Power Cut: In a major update for the residents of Delhi, several regions will face power outages on Wednesday, August 12. As per the authorities, the shutdowns have been planned to carry out the crucial grid upgrades and maintenance works. They further assured that the supply will be disrupted for a few hours, adding that the power supply will be restored soon after the maintenance work is finished.

Multiple Regions To Witness Outage As per the reports, the maintenance works will be conducted for a maximum of six hours, adding that the outages will happen during the office hours. The primary residential areas are likely to witness outages between two and six hours; however, the timings will vary as per the planning of different discoms. Apart from this, the timings and duration are also likely to depend on the weather conditions and technical site progress.

ALSO READ: Delhi Traffic Alert: Heavy Rain And Kanwar Yatra Restrictions Snarl NH-9; Advisory Issued Check Full Schedule The reports suggest that power supply will remain disrupted in Dwarka for eight hours between 9 am and 5 pm on Wednesday. Apart from this, the residents of Krishna Nagar will experience a power outage for six hours between 10 am and 4 pm. The supply will remain disrupted in Rohini for over five hours from 9.30 am to 3 pm.

'Plan Days Accordingly' The residents of these regions have been advised to follow the schedule and plan their days accordingly to avoid any inconveniences. The residents can take several steps, such as charging their electronic devices beforehand, cooking their meals, and planning outdoor work during these hours.

The affected residents can also verify their live status by using the official applications and utility web portals. Apart from this, the registered consumers will also receive text alerts before the shutdown. The residents are advised to dial the central helpline at 1912 if the supply does not return on time.