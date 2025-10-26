Delhi Chhath Puja Traffic Advisory: As thousands of devotees in the national capital prepare to celebrate Chhath Puja, the Delhi Traffic Police have issued a detailed advisory outlining diversions and alternative routes to manage the festive rush. The arrangements will remain in place from the afternoon of October 27 until the morning of October 28 to ensure smooth traffic movement near Chhath Puja ghats and ponds.

The police have warned of congestion in several parts of Delhi, especially in Eastern, Central, South-East, North-West and Western districts. Areas near MB Road, Kalindi Kunj Khadar Road, Agra Canal Road and Road No. 13 are expected to witness heavy traffic. Commuters have been urged to use public transport, particularly the Delhi Metro and avoid roadside parking.

ALSO READ: Delhi Acid Attack: Stalker Targets 20-Year-Old DU Student In Ashok Vihar

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the Delhi Traffic Police said, “Special traffic arrangements will be in place across the city. Commuters are advised to plan their travel accordingly and cooperate with officials on duty.”

Delhi Traffic Advisory: Chhath Puja Diversions And Restrictions

Bhajanpura Area:

- Commercial vehicles will not be allowed on GT Road towards Yudhishthir Setu from Shastri Park.

- Restrictions will be imposed between 5 PM to 7 PM on October 27 and 5 AM to 7 AM on October 28.

TRAFFIC ADVISORY



In connection with Chhath Puja 2025 to be celebrated across Delhi from 27th October afternoon to 28th October morning, special traffic arrangements will be in place.



📍 Heavy congestion expected near major ponds in Eastern, Central/North, South/South-East,… pic.twitter.com/PrxtJWMh8G — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) October 26, 2025

Gandhi Nagar Area:

Shantivan Loop and Laxmi Nagar to Kailash Nagar Road will remain closed to traffic during: