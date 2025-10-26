- By Deeksha Gour
- Sun, 26 Oct 2025 10:53 PM (IST)
- Source:JND
Delhi Chhath Puja Traffic Advisory: As thousands of devotees in the national capital prepare to celebrate Chhath Puja, the Delhi Traffic Police have issued a detailed advisory outlining diversions and alternative routes to manage the festive rush. The arrangements will remain in place from the afternoon of October 27 until the morning of October 28 to ensure smooth traffic movement near Chhath Puja ghats and ponds.
Delhi Traffic Advisory For Chhath Puja: Peak Congestion Areas
The police have warned of congestion in several parts of Delhi, especially in Eastern, Central, South-East, North-West and Western districts. Areas near MB Road, Kalindi Kunj Khadar Road, Agra Canal Road and Road No. 13 are expected to witness heavy traffic. Commuters have been urged to use public transport, particularly the Delhi Metro and avoid roadside parking.
ALSO READ: Delhi Acid Attack: Stalker Targets 20-Year-Old DU Student In Ashok Vihar
In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the Delhi Traffic Police said, “Special traffic arrangements will be in place across the city. Commuters are advised to plan their travel accordingly and cooperate with officials on duty.”
Delhi Traffic Advisory: Chhath Puja Diversions And Restrictions
Bhajanpura Area:
- Commercial vehicles will not be allowed on GT Road towards Yudhishthir Setu from Shastri Park.
- Restrictions will be imposed between 5 PM to 7 PM on October 27 and 5 AM to 7 AM on October 28.
TRAFFIC ADVISORY— Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) October 26, 2025
In connection with Chhath Puja 2025 to be celebrated across Delhi from 27th October afternoon to 28th October morning, special traffic arrangements will be in place.
📍 Heavy congestion expected near major ponds in Eastern, Central/North, South/South-East,… pic.twitter.com/PrxtJWMh8G
Gandhi Nagar Area:
Shantivan Loop and Laxmi Nagar to Kailash Nagar Road will remain closed to traffic during:
- 5 PM to 6 PM on October 27
- 5 AM to 7 AM on October 28
Alternative Route: Traffic will be diverted via Disused Canal Road.
Khajuri Khas Area:
- Vehicles heading towards Sonia Vihar will be diverted from Nanaksar towards Old Wazirabad Road.
- Vehicles coming from Sonia Vihar Border will be rerouted from MCD Toll towards Sabhapur Village.
ALSO READ: AAIB, Investigating Ahmedabad Plane Crash, To Host India's First International Aircraft Accident Investigation Conference From Oct 28
Delhi Chhath Puja: Advisory for Commuters
- Expect congestion near major ponds and ghats on MB Road, Kalindi Kunj Khadar Road, Agra Canal Road and Road No. 13.
- No restrictions near New Delhi Railway Station, Old Delhi Railway Station, Hazrat Nizamuddin Railway Station, and ISBT, but travellers should leave early and allow extra time.
- Use public transport and avoid roadside parking to prevent traffic disruption.
The Delhi Traffic Police have urged the public to cooperate and plan their journeys in advance to ensure a safe and smooth celebration of Chhath Puja 2025.