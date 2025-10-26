In a shocking incident, a 20-year-old woman sustained burn injuries on her hands after an alleged acid attack by her stalker and his associates near Delhi University's Laxmi Bai College in the Ashok Vihar area on Sunday, an official said.

In a statement, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northwest) Bhisham Singh said, "She was intercepted by the accused and two of his associates on a motorcycle. The main accused has been identified as Jitender, a resident of Mukundpur, where the victim also resides. He was accompanied by Ishan and Arman".

According to the information, the incident occurred in the morning when the victim, a second-year student pursuing her studies at a private institution, was heading towards her college for an extra class.

According to the woman's statement, Ishan handed over a bottle to Arman, who then threw acid on her. In a bid to shield her face, she raised her hands, which resulted in injuries to both her hands.

The three accused fled the scene after the incident. The statement further read, "The trio fled the spot immediately after the attack. The woman was rushed to Deep Chand Bandhu Hospital, from where the police were informed".

The officials said that the initial inquiries revealed that Jitender had been stalking the woman for several months. About a month ago, the woman and Jitendra had a heated argument, after which the harassment intensified.

Following the acid attack, a crime team and forensic experts visited the crime scene and collected evidence.

The police have registered a case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including those related to acid attack.

"Efforts are underway to trace and arrest the accused. CCTV footage from the area is being examined and local intelligence is being developed," the officer said, adding that further investigation is in progress.

(With PTI Inputs)