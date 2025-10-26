Bengaluru News: A suspected LPG cylinder leak caused a powerful explosion in Bengaluru’s KR Puram area early on Saturday, killing an 81-year-old woman and injuring four others. The blast, which occurred in Triveni Nagar around 7:15 AM, was so intense that it damaged three nearby houses and shattered windows across the street.

According to a Deccan Herald report, the explosion took place in a house owned by Ramesh and rented by Shekhar, who lived there with his mother, Akkayyamma (81), daughter Chandana (22) and son Kiran Kumar (24). Shekhar’s wife had passed away last year and the family had moved into the rented home about nine months ago.

ALSO READ: Bengaluru Metro: Hebbal-Sarjapur Metro Project Cost Slashed By Nearly Rs 2,920 Crore After Review | Details Neighbours raised the alarm soon after hearing the loud blast, which they initially mistook for leftover Deepavali crackers. Fire and emergency services arrived quickly and began rescue operations. Akkayyamma’s body was later recovered from the debris, while Shekhar, his children, and a neighbour, Kanchana (45), were rushed to a nearby hospital. Chandana is reported to be in a critical condition.

Preliminary investigations suggest the blast occurred moments after someone in the household attempted to switch on the gas stove. Police believe an LPG leak might have triggered the explosion, though the exact cause will be confirmed after a forensic inspection.

ALSO READ: Bengaluru: Woman Found Dead Inside Autorickshaw In Tilaknagar, Police Suspect Murder The impact of the blast left the street covered in debris, damaged vehicles and cracked walls of adjoining homes. Residents said the sound could be heard from several kilometres away. Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje later visited the site and assured financial support and assistance to the affected families. Authorities have sealed the damaged house and initiated a detailed probe into the incident.