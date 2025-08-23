Delhi-NCR Rain Update: Parts of Delhi and NCR districts, including Gurugram and Noida, witnessed heavy rainfall during the afternoon hours with thunderstorms. The rain brought the much-awaited respite from humidity, as residents grappled with increased humidity in the weather amid intermittent spells of light rainfall.

The India Meteorological Department(IMD) issued a yellow alert for more showers during the evening hours on Saturday. As per the latest weather forecast bulletin by the weather department, the skies in Delhi, Noida, Gurgaon and other NCR districts are expected to remain grey for the remaining hours with a strong possibility of spells of intense rain toward evening today.

Delhi-NCR Rain Forecast: Yellow Alert For Spells Of Intense Rain - According to the latest weather forecast bulletin by the IMD, issued at 1:30 on Saturday afternoon, Delhi, Noida, and Gurugram, along with other NCR districts, are bracing for more showers during the evening hours on Saturday.

- As per the nowcast by the IMD, Gurugram and Faridabad have been placed under an orange alert for heavy rain with thunderstorms and lightning. - The Weather Department has placed Delhi and NCR districts on a yellow alert on Sunday for possible spells of intense rainfall. As per the weather forecast, Delhi and the NCR district, including Noida and Gurugram, are likely to witness generally cloudy skies with spells of light to moderate rain during the forenoon and afternoon hours at most places.

One or two spells of intense rain are expected in the region tomorrow.