Diwali Special Trains: As the season of Diwali festivities nears, the Indian Railways is planning to accommodate a suspected rise in passengers as a large number of people visit their home cities to celebrate the festivals with their friends and families.

To accommodate the passenger rush on the Delhi-Raipur route, the Indian Railways has announced a special train service between Delhi's Hazrat Nizamuddin and Chhattisgarh's Durg.

The special train will make 16 trips, eight from Nizamuddin to Durg and eight from Durg to Nizamuddin in October and November.

Hazrat Nizamuddin-Durg special puja train: Halts

The Durg-Hazrat Nizamuddin-Durg puja special train will halt at Raipur, Uslapur, Pendra Road, Anuppur in Chhattisgarh, Shahdol, Umaria, Katni Murwara, Damoh, Sagar, Jhansi, Agra Cantt, Mathura Junction, and Palwal stations.

Therefore, the train will not only facilitate travel for the passengers of Delhi and Chhattisgarh, but also for those in UP and Haryana.

Hazrat Nizamuddin-Durg special puja train: Schedule

-08760 Durg-Hazrat Nizamuddin puja special: The train will depart from Chhattisgarh's Durg on every Sunday between October 5 and November 23. There will be a total of eight trips during this period.

-08761 Hazrat Nizamuddin-Durg puja special train will depart from Delhi's Hazrat Nizamuddin on every Monday between October 6 and November 24. The train between Delhi and Durg will also make eight trips.

Hazrat Nizamuddin-Durg special puja train: Coach details

The up and down special puja train between Durg and Hazrat Nizamuddin will have 20 coaches. Out of them, there will be three general coaches, four sleeper coaches, eight AC 3-Tier coaches, one AC 2-Tier coach, two economy-3 coaches, and one SLR.