Mizoram Railway Network: Northeastern state, Mizoram, is set to achieve a milestone as it will soon be included in the Indian Railways' map. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Bairabi-Sairang railway line in Mizoram on September 13, integrating Mizoram fully into the nation's railway map. The chief minister made the announcement at a conference of the Mizoram Police Service Association (MPSA) in Aizawl on Friday.

He Lalduhoma announced the date of the much-awaited inauguration of the ambitious project, which will not only boost the connectivity of the Himalayan state but also set the state to brace for a new journey to grow its economy.

ALSO READ: Indian Railways To Run 380 Special Trains For Ganpati Festival | Check Dates, Routes And Halts

PM Modi will arrive in Mizoram on September 12 and spend the night here. He will inaugurate the new railway line the next day.

Rajdhani Train Services Will Be Run: CM

Lalduhoma said he spoke to Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw regarding the PM's visit. Sairang railway station will be upgraded into a world-class facility, and Rajdhani train services will be run, he said.

Hare Are Some Highlights Of The Project

- The railway line will bring Aizawl onto the railway map as Sairang is located close to the capital city.

ALSO READ: FIR Against Tejashwi Yadav For 'Objectionable' X Post On PM Modi In Maharashtra; What RJD Leader Said

- The 51.38-km-long railway line project is part of the Centre's Act East policy, which aims at boosting connectivity and economic integration across the Northeast.

- The new railway line will link Aizawl with Assam's Silchar town and with the rest of the country, integrating Mizoram fully into the nation's railway map.