FIR Against Tejashwi Yadav: An FIR was filed against former Bihar deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav for tweeting an alleged objectionable post about Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district on Friday. Police filed an FIR based on a complaint filed by Milind Narote, BJP MLA from Gadchiroli. A senior police official on Friday said the BJP leader, in his complaint, alleged that Yadav posted an objectionable comment against the PM on X ahead of his visit to Gaya ji, Bihar.

ALSO READ: PM Modi Defends Bill To Sack Jailed PM, CMs In Bihar Rally, Cites Govt Employee Example The FIR (First Information Report) was lodged under sections 196 (promoting enmity between different groups), 356 (defamation), 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke a breach of peace) and 353 (statements that cause public mischief) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the official added.

What Has Yadav Said About PM Modi? Ahead of PM Modi's Gaya ji visit, Yadav targeted PM Modi with the posts on social media. He posted a 2.21 minutes folk song showing PM Modi with caption, "Dear PM Ji, Why do you speak so many lies morning and evening, ji? Before raining promises in Gaya ji today, make sure to listen to this song, it’s the outpouring of Bihar’s people for you. #TejashwiYadav #Bihar #RJD."

आज गया में लगेगी झूठ और जुमलों की दुकान!



प्रधानमंत्री जी, गया में बिना हड्डी की जुबान से आज झूठ और जुमलों का हिमालय खड़ा करेंगे लेकिन बिहार के न्यायप्रिय जनता दशरथ मांझी की तरह उनके झूठ और जुमलों के इन विशाल पहाड़ों को तोड़ देगी।



11 साल अपनी और 20 वर्षों की एनडीए सरकार के 20… pic.twitter.com/X1KRhb80pY — Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) August 22, 2025 Tejashwhi Racts To FIR Against Him The RJD leader, reacting to the FIR against him in Katihar, said "Who is scared of an FIR? Saying the word 'jumla' has also become a crime. They fear the truth. We are not scared of any FIR and we speak the truth." #WATCH | Katihar, Bihar: RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav says, "Who is scared of an FIR? Saying the word 'jumla' has also become a crime... They fear the truth... We are not scared of any FIR and we speak the truth..." https://t.co/vg1k4jWaOY pic.twitter.com/mPIwwmtfDM — ANI (@ANI) August 23, 2025 PM Modi Launches Projects Worth Rs 12,000 Crore In Gaya ji Earlier on Friday, the prime minister laid the foundation stone and inaugurated multiple development projects worth Rs 12,000 crore at Gaya ji. PM Modi offered salutations to Gaya ji, the sacred city of knowledge and liberation and extended greetings to all from the glorious land of the Vishnupad Temple. He remarked that the land of Gaya ji is a land of spirituality and peace. The PM highlighted that this sacred soil is where Lord Buddha attained enlightenment.