Villagers in Rajasthan’s Jaisalmer district have stumbled upon what appear to be fossil-like remains during the excavation of a pond, sparking excitement and speculation about a possible link to the prehistoric dinosaur era. The discovery was made in Megha village, where locals found unusual stone formations resembling a large skeletal structure. While some pieces look like petrified wood, a common find in western Rajasthan, others have a striking resemblance to bones, making this case particularly intriguing, experts noted.

Following the discovery, the Fatehgarh Sub-Divisional Magistrate and the Tehsildar visited the site on Wednesday to inspect the remains. “We have informed higher authorities, and a team from the Geological Survey of India (GSI) is expected at the spot for scientific investigation. After a complete investigation, we will be able to confirm the age and type of fossil,” Fatehgarh SDM Bharatraj Gurjar told PTI.

"Some of the structures have the appearance of petrified wood, but there is also a large formation which looks skeletal. This combination suggests that the remains could be millions of years old, possibly belonging to the dinosaur era," archaeologist Parth Jagani said.

However, not all experts are convinced. Professor Shyam Sunder Meena urged caution, pointing out that the remains were visible on the surface rather than unearthed from deep excavation layers. "It is possible that they are not very ancient and may be only 50 to 100 years old. Only carbon dating and other scientific tests can determine their true age," he explained. According to officials, the suspected fossils were embedded in stone ridges near the pond, a geological setting often linked with ancient sedimentary deposits. Fossilised wood has been previously documented in the Thar Desert, but the presence of skeletal-like formations alongside it makes this find stand out.