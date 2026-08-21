A sharp political face-off erupted in the Tamil Nadu Assembly on Friday as the DMK and the ruling TVK clashed over the state's official stance on the upcoming delimitation exercise. Leader of Opposition (LoP) Udhayanidhi Stalin questioned the consistency of Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, pointing out that while the state assembly had passed a resolution to "freeze" the number of Lok Sabha seats at 543, the Chief Minister had omitted the specific term during the zonal meeting that took place yesterday.

"The TVK government passed a resolution in this House to freeze total Lok Sabha seats at 543, but Chief Minister Vijay did not use the word 'freeze' at the Southern Zonal Council meeting," Udhayanidhi noted, suggesting a dilution of the state's demand.

Defending the administration, TVK MLA CTR Nirmal Kumar stated that the agenda of the Southern Zonal meeting was specifically tailored to address broader issues concerning all southern states. Intervening in the debate, Minister Adhav Arjuna asserted that the government's position remains unwavering. "Our government has no change in stand with regard to delimitation," he said.

The exchange intensified as both sides traded charges of compromising the state's interests. Udhayanidhi reiterated that the DMK remains committed to a total freeze on the redrawing of constituencies, or at the very least, ensuring that Tamil Nadu's current 7.18 per cent representation is not reduced.

Minister Adhav Arjuna countered the LoP, alleging that the DMK had historically shifted its position. "If they ask only for fair delimitation, it would be a betrayal to Tamil Nadu," Arjuna remarked, claiming the DMK had previously not insisted on the 543-seat cap.

ALSO READ: Vijay Takes U-Turn: TVK Govt Withdraws Order Banning Students From Joining CJP, Left-Backed Protest In Tamil Nadu This comes after Vijay on Thursday urged the Union Government to provide a clear assurance that no state would lose parliamentary representation as a consequence of the proposed Delimitation Bill, 2026, warning that population-based delimitation could disproportionately affect the Southern states.

Addressing the 31st meeting of the Southern Zonal Council, Vijay said, "As the freeze on the allocation of Lok Sabha seats based on the 1971 Census approaches its end and the Delimitation Bill, 2026, is considered, there is a genuine and shared concern across the Southern States that delimitation based predominantly on populations may diminish our collective voice in Parliament."

He argued that the Southern states should not be penalised for their achievements in stabilising their population. "The Southern States have been at the forefront of population stabilisation, human development, and economic growth. These achievements reflect the successful implementation of national priorities and should not result in a reduction of our representation. Public policy must not inadvertently penalise States for fulfilling national objectives," he said.

ALSO READ: CM Vijay Faces Corruption Allegations As TVK Govt In Tamil Nadu Completes 100 Days; What's The Row Over Office Shift? "I therefore, urge the Union Government to provide a clear legislative assurance that no State will suffer a reduction in its percentage of representation in Parliament on account of its success in population stabilisation. Such an approach would uphold the principles of equity, preserve the federal balance envisioned by our Constitution, and reinforce the confidence of all States in our democratic institutions," he added.

Southern states, particularly Tamil Nadu and Keralam, have long voiced deep apprehension over delimitation based on current population metrics. Because southern states successfully implemented national family planning and population control directives over the last five decades, their relative population share has grown more slowly than that of several northern states.

(Note: Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Daily Jagran staff. Credit:ANI)