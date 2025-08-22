- By Shibra Arshad
- Fri, 22 Aug 2025 08:41 AM (IST)
- Source:JND
Elvish Yadav News: The Fridabad Crime Branch on Friday held the accused for firing gunshots outside the house of YouTuber and Bigg Boss OTT winner, Elvish Yadav. The incident took place last week outside the influencer's house.
The suspect, who is identified as Ishan or Ishu Gandhi, was detained in Faridabad after an encounter.
ALSO READ: Jaswinder Bhalla, Punjabi Actor And Comedian, Passes Away At 65
According to officials, the accused Ishan sustained bullet injuries to his leg during the exchange of fire. The suspect has been admitted to the hospital.
According to the update provided by the police, the encounter occurred at 4:15 am on Friday, and the suspect was apprehended after an exchange of multiple rounds of firing. Suspect Ishan also sustained injuries in his leg during the encounter and was taken to the hospital.
The operation took place near Faridpur village in Faridabad and was carried out by the Sector 30 Crime Branch team under the supervision of ACP Varun Kumar Dahiya.
Three masked men opened fire on Elvish Yadav's house in Gurgaon last week, unleashing numerous shots. As per the investigation, three shooters were involved in the incident, while two men shot at the YouTuber's house, and Ishan is believed to have been riding the motobike.
Firing outside the influencer's house took place on Sunday morning in Gurugram's Sector 56. Assailants opened 15-30 rounds of fire, directed towards Yadav's house, between 5:30 and 6 am before fleeing from the spot.
According to the statement of Yadav's father, the family was inside the home when the incident took place. “The police administration is doing its job well. Our family was present at home when the firing incident happened. I was asleep when it occurred. We believe the police are working properly,” he said.
ALSO READ: Gujarat Weather Alert: Orange Alert In Sabarkantha, Kutch, Others For Heavy Rain, Warning In Place Till Aug 25; IMD Forecast
The Himanshu Bhau gang took the responsibility for the shooting and blamed Yadav for promoting betting apps that 'ruined families'.