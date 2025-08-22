Elvish Yadav News: The Fridabad Crime Branch on Friday held the accused for firing gunshots outside the house of YouTuber and Bigg Boss OTT winner, Elvish Yadav. The incident took place last week outside the influencer's house.

The suspect, who is identified as Ishan or Ishu Gandhi, was detained in Faridabad after an encounter.

ALSO READ: Jaswinder Bhalla, Punjabi Actor And Comedian, Passes Away At 65

According to officials, the accused Ishan sustained bullet injuries to his leg during the exchange of fire. The suspect has been admitted to the hospital.

According to the update provided by the police, the encounter occurred at 4:15 am on Friday, and the suspect was apprehended after an exchange of multiple rounds of firing. Suspect Ishan also sustained injuries in his leg during the encounter and was taken to the hospital.

The operation took place near Faridpur village in Faridabad and was carried out by the Sector 30 Crime Branch team under the supervision of ACP Varun Kumar Dahiya.