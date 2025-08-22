Gujarat Weather Update: Along with the majority of states in the country, Gujarat is also bracing for another round of peak monsoon activity, amid an alert from the weather department. Extremely heavy to heavy rainfall has been battering the state for the past few days, which is expected to continue till August 25, as the India Meteorological Department has placed an orange alert in four of the Gujarat districts for the strong possibility of very heavy rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning at isolated places on Friday

Gujarat Weather Today: Heavy Rain In North Gujarat And Kutch - After continuous rainfall in Saurashtra and the Southern districts, now comes the turn of the Northern part and Kutch to observe heavy rainfall in Gujarat. - The India Meteorological Department has issued an orange alert in the wake of a higher possibility of very heavy rainfall in four Gujarat districts, including Kutch. Sabarkantha, Kutch, Aravali, and Mahisagar are predicted to witness very heavy rain with thunderstorms and lightning at isolated places.

- Except for these four, all the other districts of Gujarat have been placed under a yellow alert for heavy rain with thunderstorms and lightning. Gujarat Weather Forecast: Heavy Rain To Continue Till August 25, IMD Issues Alert - The weather department has warned residents of continuous heavy rainfall in Gujarat till August 25, with no district in the state out of alert. There is one or another alert placed on each of the Gujarat districts till August 25.