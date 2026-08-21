Sugar prices in Bihar have risen sharply over the past week, with the cost of the commodity crossing Rs 65 per kg compared with around Rs 48-50 earlier. The price increase has drawn attention, with Bihar minister Shravan Kumar saying that the rise may have a limited impact on consumers as people are becoming more cautious about their sugar intake.

Speaking to the media, Kumar pointed to the increasing number of diabetes and pre-diabetes cases and said that people have already reduced their consumption of sugar and sweets. “People are eating less sugar anyway. Everyone is suffering from diabetes. Who eats sweets these days? I feel that the sugar price hike is not going to make a difference anyway. There is no need to worry,” Kumar said. Patna, Bihar: On prices of sugar, Minister Shravan Kumar says, "Nowadays, everyone seems to be cutting down on sweets, and many people are suffering from diabetes. I don’t think the rise in sugar prices will make much difference..'' pic.twitter.com/A4JEAxWv4F — IANS (@ians_india) August 20, 2026 ALSO READ: Rs 100 Cr Insurance Scam Using Dead People's Names Surfaces, Police Crackdown Across 12 States; 74 Arrested Bihar minister Vijay Kumar Sinha also responded to the increase, saying that the reason behind the rise in sugar prices should be looked into.

Patna, Bihar: On prices of sugar, Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha says, "There has been a significant increase in the price of sugar, and the reason for this needs to be investigated. We have a minister responsible for sugar production, and we will seek information on the matter. I… pic.twitter.com/cQbIhteGLV — IANS (@ians_india) August 20, 2026 “There has been a significant increase in the price of sugar, and the reason for this needs to be investigated. We have a minister responsible for sugar production, and we will seek information on the matter. I have said this very openly: I personally feel happy when the price of my farmers' produce increases,” Sinha said. His comments focused on the impact of higher prices on sugarcane farmers and the need to understand the reasons behind the increase in retail sugar prices.

Pappu Yadav Hits Back Independent MP Rajesh Ranjan, prominently known as Pappu Yadav, criticised Shravan Kumar's comments, questioning the reasoning used to explain the impact of the sugar price rise. Yadav referred to earlier debates over rising prices of essential commodities and said that concerns over price increases should also be raised in the case of sugar. गोबर पर कितना भी घी डालेंगे... स्वाद गोबर का होगा...



मंत्री श्रवण कुमार के बयान पर सांसद पप्पू यादव https://t.co/MjGFXIRlA8 pic.twitter.com/A71H1lGFue — Romita Tiwari (@romita_tiwari) August 20, 2026 “No matter how much ghee is poured on cow dung, it will still taste like cow dung. What can you expect from such a minister? When gas and tomato prices rose, many prominent leaders, including Smriti Irani, were raising questions, but today, when sugar prices rise, they are talking about diabetes. The biggest diabetes is the government,” he said. The exchange comes amid the recent rise in sugar prices in Bihar, with the cost now significantly higher than the rates reported earlier.

Bihar Govt Cracks Down On Sugar Hoarding Bihar Sugarcane Industry Minister Sanjay Kumar has directed officials to investigate traders, stockists and sugar mills holding large quantities of sugar. The government has particularly ordered inspections of warehouses and facilities where stocks exceed 400 metric tonnes.

ALSO READ: Rs 1 Lakh For One Video? Bihar Govt To Pay Creators For Promoting Its Schemes Online | Eligibility, Other Details “I have also received information about the increase in sugar prices, and several people have called to raise the issue. We have spoken to the District Magistrate and asked for strict action to curb black marketing and hoarding. The government will send those involved in black marketing to jail. Warehouses of traders and mills holding more than 400 metric tonnes of sugar will also be inspected, and those found violating the rules will face legal action,” IANS quoted the minister.

Following the directive, preparations are underway for departmental-level inspections of large sugar stocks across the state. Officials will examine whether traders and mills are complying with the rules and whether excess stocks are being deliberately held back from the market.