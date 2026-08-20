Jagran Correspondent, Sambhal | Police continued to tighten their grip on the members of an interstate insurance racket that allegedly siphoned off crores of rupees in claims by obtaining fake insurance policies in the names of dying and deceased individuals. So far, 74 accused have been arrested, and more than 27 cases have been filed in five districts, including Sambhal, in Uttar Pradesh.

Interstate Insurance Racket Spread Across 12 States Investigation revealed that the gang's network was spread across 12 states including Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Uttarakhand and it is estimated that illegal property worth more than Rs 100 crore was acquired through fraud insurances.

ALSO READ: Delhi Jal Board Case: AAP Leader Satyendar Jain Among 6 Arrested Over Irregularities In Sewage Treatment Plant Tenders Superintendent of Police (SP) KK Bishnoi stated that after completing the property verification of the accused living in the district, police teams are now being sent to other states and districts, including Bihar, Jharkhand, and Uttarakhand. These teams are verifying the properties of the remaining 22 accused named in the Gangsters Act. These include Shailendra Kumar, resident of Aurangabad, Bihar, village Badki English, police station Pauthu, post Temura and his current address in Ranchi, Jharkhand, house number 501, Pragati Gardenia, police station Chutia.

The properties of Abhishek Verma alias Amit alias Mandeep, resident of Nainital, Uttarakhand, originally resident of Mohalla Kallu Nagla Babarala, Police Station Gunnaur, present address Udaipuri Chowpla, Ganesh Kunj, Pirumdara, Police Station Ramnagar are also being verified. Apart from this, verification of Rohit Tyagi, resident of Brahmabad police station Saidanangali, Amroha and Amit, resident of Masjid Mohalla, Babrala, currently resident of Mohalla Alipur Chowpla police station Gajraula, Nitin Chaudhary, resident of Kothiyat Devipura II, police station Kotwali Nagar, Bulandshahr is being done.

ALSO READ: JPSC Scam: CID Arrests Mastermind Abhay Tiwari's Wife, Brother; Probes 9 Other Relatives' Govt Jobs 25 Individuals Booked Under The Gangster Act Police investigations have revealed that on August 21, 2025, 25 gang members were booked under the Gangster Act. Among these, property worth Rs 11.89 crore belonging to gang leader Omkareshwar Mishra alias Karan, Sachin Sharma, and Gaurav Sharma has already been confiscated. Details of the movable and immovable properties of the remaining 22 accused are now being collected.

In Sambhal, the verification of properties belonging to Surajpal, Shahrukh Khan, Hirendra Kumar, Krishna Avtar Sharma, and Prem Singh Yadav has been completed. After gathering information on properties in other states, a report will be prepared and sent to the District Magistrate. Upon receiving recommendations and court permission, the identified illegally acquired properties will be confiscated.