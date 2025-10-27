A video from a beauty pageant is circulating on social media with claims that Manika Vishwakarma from Rajasthan has won the Miss Universe 2025 crown. Vishvas News investigated and found the claim to be misleading. Manika won the Miss Universe India title and will now represent India at the Miss Universe pageant, scheduled for November. The viral video is from 2021, when Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu from India won the Miss Universe title.

What's going viral? Facebook user 'Sukbir Tamang' shared the viral post on October 24, 2025, with the caption, "Miss Universe 2025 is Manika Vishwakarma from India! Congratulations." View the archived version of the post here. Investigation Vishvas News started its investigation with a Google keyword search and found several news reports related to Manika. According to an India Today report, dated August 19, 2025, “Manika Vishwakarma was crowned Miss Universe India 2025 on August 18, 2025, in a glittering ceremony held in Jaipur, Rajasthan. Manika will now represent India at the 74th Miss Universe pageant in Thailand in November.”

We found several reports about Manika becoming Miss Universe India 2025. The Miss India 2025 pageant was held in Jaipur in August, where Manika from Sri Ganganagar, Rajasthan, was crowned the winner. With this win, she will now represent India at the 74th Miss Universe pageant in Thailand in November. Tanya Sharma from Uttar Pradesh was the first runner-up, while Mehak Dhingra from Haryana was the second runner-up, and Amishi Kaushik was the third runner-up.

We also shared the viral post with Smita Srivastava, a Senior Entertainment Journalist at Dainik Jagran in Mumbai. She explained that the claim is misleading. The Miss Universe 2025 pageant is scheduled to be held in Thailand in November. Manika has been crowned Miss Universe India and will now represent India in the Miss Universe pageant, but has not yet won the title.

Truth Behind The Viral Video? Upon searching the keyframes from the viral video using Google lens, we found the original video uploaded on the official Miss Universe YouTube channel, uploaded on December 13, 2021. This clip is from the 70th Miss Universe crowning ceremony. News reports confirmed that Harnaaz from India won the Miss Universe title that year. Lastly, we scanned the Facebook account of the user 'Raj Kumar Suneja' who posted the misleading post and found that the user has around 9000 followers.

Conclusion: Vishvas News' investigation found that Manika Vishwakarma from Rajasthan has not yet won the Miss Universe title. She has been crowned Miss Universe India 2025 and will represent India at the Miss Universe 2025 pageant in Thailand this November. The viral video dates back to 2021, when Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu from India won the 70th Miss Universe crown.