



Group Captain Amit Gehani piloted the aircraft carrying the President. He is also the Commanding Officer (CO) of the Indian Air Force's No. 17 Squadron, the "Golden Arrows."

Before President Murmu, former Presidents APJ Abdul Kalam and Pratibha Patil had undertaken sorties in Sukhoi-30 MKI fighter aircraft at the Air Force Station in Lohegaon near Pune on June 8, 2006, and November 25, 2009, respectively.

#WATCH | President Droupadi Murmu takes a sortie in a Rafale aircraft in Ambala, Haryana



Indian Air Force chief Air Chief Marshal AP Singh is also flying in another aircraft



Group Captain Amit Gehani is the pilot of the aircraft carrying the President. He is also the Commanding… pic.twitter.com/f3WRhGF0Nx — ANI (@ANI) October 29, 2025

President Murmu’s Sukhoi-30MKI Fighter Jet Sortie in 2023

In 2023, President Droupadi Murmu took a 30-minute flight in an Indian Air Force Sukhoi-30MKI fighter jet at Tezpur Air Force Station in Assam. During the sortie, she flew over the Brahmaputra River and the Tezpur valley before returning safely to the base.

