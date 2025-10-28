The woman was a native of Jammu. According to the police investigation, the woman was reportedly found hanging in her room by her flatmate and colleagues after a party. Her mother filed a complaint, and the police have registered a case.

A 28-year-old cabin crew member of a private airline allegedly died by suicide at her rented flat in Rajendranagar, Hyderabad, the police said on Tuesday.

In a separate incident, two air hostesses of Biman Bangladesh Airlines have been suspected of luring wealthy businessmen into romance scams. While the allegations involve issues of emotional manipulation, extortion, and blackmail, complaints have been raised against the airline and the Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh (CAAB).

Further investigation is underway, the police said.

What Actually Happened?

As per reports, the two cabin crew staff, Mst Maury and Khadija Sultana Shimu, targeted wealthy passengers by promising marriage and relationships and then exploiting them

• Targeting Businessmen: The accused allegedly focused on affluent men, including businessmen, doctors, and executives.

• Manipulation Tactics: Flight schedules were reportedly adjusted to ensure frequent meetings with selected victims.

• Exploitation for Gifts: Victims claim they were asked for expensive items such as iPhones, diamond rings, and wedding-related cash.

• Romance Promises: Both attendants allegedly promised marriage or serious relationships.

• Abrupt Endings: After obtaining valuables, the relationships were ended abruptly, leaving victims shocked.

• Blackmail Allegations: Intimate photos and videos were allegedly used to threaten victims.

Disclaimer: If you or anyone you know needs help, please reach out to one of these helpline numbers: 022-27546669 (Aasra, Mumbai), +91 44 2464 0050 (Sneha, Chennai), 011-23389090, (Sumaitri, Delhi), 040-66202000 (Roshni, Hyderabad), +91 11 41198666 (Sangath Tele-Counselling), 1800-599-0019 (Kiran), +918422984528, +91 8422984529 and +91 8422984530 (Samaritans), +91 8448440632 (Manodarpan), 14416 and 1800-891-4416 (Tele-MANAS)