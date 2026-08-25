The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) on Tuesday stated that several major food business operators (FBOs) have taken corrective action amid massive nationwide crackdown over food safety. The action comes after notices were issued to the companies over misleading labels, unsupported claims, and other regulatory violations.

FSSAI Cracks Down On Misleading Food Labels In a post on X, the food regulator stated that the measures taken by the companies include withdrawing misleading label claims and revising product packaging to ensure consumer safety and regulatory compliance. Among the companies identified by the FSSAI for violations and subsequently served notices were Amway India Enterprises, Juza Foods, Mondelez India Foods, and Sapiens Labs. A separate case involved a product marketed by Vichi Agro Products and processed and packed by J J Foods.

Amway, Juza Foods Correct Misleading Claims According to FSSAI, Amway India Enterprises Private Limited has accepted the directions and taken down the term “Energy”. The company has confirmed full compliance with directions to discontinue the term "Energy Drink" on its XS product range. The FSSAI further mentioned that Amway has voluntarily revised its product artwork, website, and promotional materials to remove the word energy.

Major Food Business Operators (FBOs) have taken prompt corrective action following notices issued by FSSAI.



Measures include withdrawing misleading label claims and revising product packaging to ensure consumer safety and regulatory compliance.#FSSAIAction #FSSAINotice pic.twitter.com/3HEU8RweZP — FSSAI (@fssaiindia) August 25, 2026 ALSO READ: Karnataka Suspends Licenses Of Swiggy Instamart, BigBasket And Amazon For Selling Poisonous ‘Datura’ As Food The updated packaging will take effect starting with the next production cycle in August 2026. Additionally, Amway has requested permission to sell and distribute existing market stock with the current artwork until that inventory is fully exhausted in the ordinary course of trade, while the revised artwork is introduced.

Similarly, Juza Foods has acted regarding the violations identified by the FSSAI concerning claims made on its baby food products. The company has acknowledged the issues and agreed to remove all misleading claims. Consequently, its retail website has been shut down until the food business operator (FBO) completes the required rectifications.

The violations observed by the FSSAI included claims made by the company, such as: 'Feed your baby pure nutrition,' 'Real & pure nutrition,' 'Real ingredients, Real nutrition,' 'Pure, natural, traditional,' 'Natural energy,' 'No artificial colors, flavors, or preservatives,' 'No additives,' 'Your baby's 1st taste of Real Nutrition,' and 'Instant Baby food for little tummies.”