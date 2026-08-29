The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has prohibited the sale of compounded hing (asafoetida) manufactured by Everest Food Products Private Limited and Laljee Godhoo and Company, citing violations of prescribed food safety standards. According to the prohibitory orders issued against the companies, the samples from the two manufacturers were misbranded and substandard as they failed to meet the required standards in laboratory tests on alcoholic extract, and Laljee Godhoo in particular had an excess of starch.

Everest Hing Failed To Meet 5 per cent Standard According to the FSSAI order against Everest, samples of compounded asafoetida were found to be misbranded and sub-standard by the food analyst. The samples recorded 0.00 per cent alcohol-soluble extract, against the prescribed minimum of 5 per cent under the Food Safety and Standards (Food Products and Food Additives) Regulations, 2011. FSSAI also found that samples of Yellow Hing Powder and Black Hing Powder had alcoholic extract levels of only 3.29 per cent and 4.4 per cent, respectively, and were also classified as sub-standard. The regulator said similar non-compliance had been observed during routine surveillance. Everest Masalas Also Flagged The prohibition order also records earlier regulatory compliance issues involving Everest’s Chicken Masala, Garam Masala and Egg Curry Powder. The findings included non-declaration of salt content exceeding 5 per cent and non-declaration of spice content on the label. However, the prohibition order specifically concerns the sale of compounded asafoetida and its variants. Laljee Godhoo Hing Found With Excess Starch FSSAI's order against Laljee Godhoo and Company states that samples of compounded hing/compounded asafoetida in powder and lump forms were found to be sub-standard and not compliant with prescribed requirements. The products were also classified as misbranded and sub-standard.

More significantly, samples of Raw Hing Varieties A, B, C, D, E and F, which are used to manufacture compounded hing, were found to contain excessive starch. Under the applicable regulations, starch in hing is not permitted to exceed 1 per cent by weight. FSSAI found the samples to be sub-standard on this parameter. The regulator said the non-compliance appeared to be pervasive across batches, based on market surveillance, legal sampling and test reports of raw materials used in manufacturing. ALSO READ: Gutka, Rotten Food, Cockroaches And Veg-Non-Veg Mix-Up: FSSAI Slaps Notices On 5-Star Andaz & JW Marriott In Delhi Why The Hing Was Found Sub-Standard Compounded hing is a blended product in which raw hing is combined with edible starches or flour. Under the prescribed standards, it must contain at least 5 per cent alcohol-soluble extract. However, FSSAI's surveillance found samples with significantly lower levels. The findings indicate that some of the products did not contain the required proportion of raw hing and therefore failed to meet the regulatory standard. Companies Asked To Submit Corrective Action Plans FSSAI has directed the Food Business Operators to submit action plans for rectification of the malpractice and continued compliance with the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006. The regulator has also advised corrective measures to ensure that only products meeting the prescribed standards are manufactured and sold. The action follows FSSAI's surveillance of major hing brands after a consumer complaint, with samples collected from manufacturing facilities and other sources.